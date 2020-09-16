3 easy money hacks that make living on your own more fun and affordable

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public. As college students head off to the start of a new semester, many recent graduates are moving into their first apartments. Whether you live with roommates, a partner or by yourself, life gets a lot more costly when you set out on your own. But living on your own has its perks, including the ability to make your own choices and live according to your own preferences. There's still a lot of freedom in leaving the nest, even if you're just scraping by on an entry-level salary. Most happy adults know one of the secrets to enjoying this freedom: Save money on your necessities so you can have more to spend on the other areas of your life, like travel, entertainment or dining out. Life comes with a list of inevitable expenses, such as housing, transportation, utilities, loans and food. But once you cover those, the rest is up to you. Here are three easy ways to save money on the basics and have more leftover for fun.

1. Boost your credit score with your utilities and Netflix accounts

Experian Free Credit Monitoring Learn More Information about Experian free credit monitoring has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the company prior to publication. Cost Free

Credit bureaus monitored Experian

Credit scoring model used FICO

Dark web scan Yes, one-time only

Identity insurance No See our methodology, terms apply.

2. Earn cash back on groceries

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On American Express's secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases

Welcome bonus $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first 3 months

Annual fee $95

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros High 6% cash back at U.S. supermarket spending (up to $6,000 a year, then 1%)

Unlimited 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

Unlimited 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit

A year of no interest on new purchases Cons $95 annual fee

2.7% fee on purchases made abroad Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $679

$679 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,397 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

3. Make your savings account work a little extra

The wealthiest (and happiest) people learn to work smarter, not harder. Replacing your traditional savings account with one that offers high yields on interest (APY) and no monthly fees will help you do just that. Even though interest rates on high-yield savings accounts have dropped to half of what they were last year, hovering around 1%, this yield still outpaces the 0.05% return you would earn keeping your money in a traditional savings account. For example, if you had $2,000 in a Varo Savings Account earning 1.21% APY, you would earn just over $24 after a year (without making any extra deposits). With a traditional savings account, you'd earn just 10 cents. Varo offers a checking account option in addition to its high-yield savings. Neither account requires minimum balances to open and neither charge monthly maintenance fees.

Varo Savings Account Learn More Information about the Varo Savings Account has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication. Bank Account Services are provided by The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 1.21% (with option to earn up to 2.80% if meet requirements)

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees None up to $50; anything greater, Varo would decline the transaction

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Varo checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros High APY and option to earn even higher

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

No penalty for overdrafts up to $50 (anything greater, Varo declines the transaction)

Option to add a checking account

ATM access if you have a checking account

Offers 2 programs to help automate your savings Cons Overdrafts over $50 will cause transactions to be declined

Cash deposits are only available through third-party services, which may charge a fee Learn More View More

Don't forget about your checking account. Just as there are high-interest savings accounts, you can also open a checking account that earns you higher-than-average interest on your balance. The Alliant Credit Union High-Rate Checking Account offers 0.25% APY with no minimum deposit required to open an account. In order to earn interest, there are a two requirements: You must opt-in to paperless statements. You must set up a recurring monthly electronic deposit (such as direct deposit, payroll deposit, ATM deposit, mobile check deposit or transfer from another financial institution).

Alliant Credit Union High-Rate Checking Learn More Information about the Alliant Credit Union High-Rate Checking Account has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication. Alliant Credit Union is a Member NCUA. Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.25% with paperless and recurring monthly electronic deposit

Free ATM network 80,000+ Alliant network ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement Up to $20 per month

Overdraft fee $25

Mobile check deposit Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Top-rated mobile app

No minimum deposit to open an account

ATM fee reimbursement up to $20 per month

0.25% APY Cons $25 overdraft fee

Must opt-in to paperless statements and have a recurring monthly electronic deposit to earn APY Learn More View More

Bottom line

Taking just a few minutes to consider the ways to save and spend your money in smarter ways can set you up for success in the long run. The secret to managing your finances while also having fun is to simplify things and find ways to make saving and earning automatic. Give yourself a boost by reporting your utility payments, using the right cash-back credit card and opting for accounts with higher interest rates. Learn more: How much cash should you keep in your savings and checking account? A financial planner weighs in Information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature® Card, Varo Savings Account, and Alliant Credit Union High-Rate Checking Account has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication.

