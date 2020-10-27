Skip Navigation
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
New Capital One Walmart Rewards Card members can earn a $50 bonus to offset holiday shopping

The Capital One Walmart Rewards Card is offering new cardholders a $50 bonus after you spend $300 within three months. Here's how to earn this limited-time offer.

Alexandria White
Getty Images

The holiday shopping season kicked off earlier than usual this year with retailers already running holiday deals. To help offset your holiday shopping, Capital One is releasing an Early Spend Bonus for the Capital One® Walmart Rewards™ Card.

New cardholders can receive a $50 bonus after spending $300 within the first three months from account approval. This offer runs for a limited-time and its availability depends on how you apply for the card — in Walmart stores or online.

New applicants who apply in Walmart stores can benefit from this welcome bonus beginning November 1 through December 26, 2020. If you plan to apply online, you have a smaller window from November 17 through December 1, 2020.

In addition to the early spend bonus, new cardmembers can earn 5% back on in-store purchases when using Walmart Pay for the first 12 months after approval (after, earn 2%).

That's on top of the card's existing rewards:

  • 5% cash back at Walmart.com
  • 2% cash back on Walmart in-store purchases, at restaurants and on travel
  • 1% cash back everywhere else Mastercard is accepted

Be aware that the Capital One Walmart Rewards Card is significantly different from the Walmart Rewards® Card. The Capital One version of the card can be used anywhere Mastercards are accepted, whereas the Walmart Rewards Card is a private-label card that you can only use at Walmart properties (Walmart.com, the Walmart app, Walmart stores and Murphy USA gas stations).

Capital One® Walmart Rewards™ Card

Capital One® Walmart Rewards™ Card
Learn More
Information about the Capital One® Walmart Rewards™ Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    5% cash back at Walmart.com; 2% cash back on Walmart in-store purchases, at restaurants and on travel; 1% cash back everywhere else Mastercard is accepted; 1% back everywhere else Mastercard is accepted

  • Welcome bonus

    5% back on in-store purchases when using Walmart Pay for the first 12 months after approval (after, earn 2%)

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.99% to 26.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    N/A

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

Terms apply.

Information about the Capital One® Walmart Rewards™ Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
