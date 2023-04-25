Is OppLoans personal loans right for you? Here's what you need to know

Personal loans are a popular way to reach some of your financial goals, like consolidating debt, covering an emergency repair or paying off a medical bill. There are many contenders on the market but they each have their own set of trade-offs. For instance, one of OppLoans' more appealing features is that individuals with low credit scores can easily qualify for the money they need. But these loans come with extremely high APR ranges, which should give any potential borrower pause before signing anything. To make your search easier, CNBC Select breaks down OppLoans's APR, perks, fees, loan amounts and term lengths below. Read on to find out if OppLoans is the right lender for you, as well as other options that are potentially more affordable.

OppLoans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 59% to 160%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, car repairs, home improvement and medical debt, among others

Loan amounts $500 to $4,000

Terms 9 to 18 months

Credit needed No minimum required

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee None See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No origination fees required, no early payoff fees, no late fees

Only runs a soft credit inquiry when you apply

No minimum credit score required

Ideal for individuals who need to rebuild their credit score Cons Not available in every state

Can only borrow up to $4,000

Extremely high interest rates

No long-term loan options Learn More View More

OppLoans review

APR

The APR for a loan from OppLoans ranges from 59% to 160% (at the time of this writing). This is very steep considering many other personal loan lenders offer significantly lower rates more in line with the Federal Reserve's benchmark rate. The APR isn't as high as the typical rate on a payday loan, though, which can be as high as 400%. Still, you'll want to seriously consider whether you can financially stomach the high cost of this loan. It's definitely worth looking at other personal loan lenders first to see if you can get a lower APR elsewhere.

Perks

Unlike many other personal loan lenders, OppLoans doesn't offer any discounts for using AutoPay. However, one notable feature is that this lender only performs a soft credit check when you submit an application and doesn't base its funding decisions exclusively on your credit score. This makes it easier to qualify. Also, funds are typically disbursed within one business day of approval. Get matched with personal loan offers

Fees

OppLoans doesn't charge any origination fees, application fees, or prepayment penalties. However, the higher APR OppLoans charges may negate anything you would have saved by not being charged fees.

Loan amount

OppLoans offers small loans when compared to the funding amounts provided by other lenders in the space. The minimum amount you can apply for is $500 and the maximum amount is $4,000. Considering the high APR range for OppLoans, potential borrowers want to make sure they aren't borrowing too large of a principal since that will make their monthly payments even more expensive.

Term length

Repayment terms for OppLoans range from nine months to 18 months. Other lenders typically carry term lengths as long as five years (and sometimes even longer than that). The less time you have to pay off the loan, the higher your monthly charges will be, so keep this in mind when considering this lender.

Compare personal loans

The high interest charges that come with OppLoans should make it a last resort. Fortunately, you have plenty of other options to consider. If your main interest in OppLoans is that it doesn't require you to have good credit or that it doesn't run a hard credit check, then it may be worth looking at Moneylion Instacash℠, as it doesn't charge interest, has no monthly fee and doesn't run a credit check. The only catch is that you can only borrow up to $500. Another personal loan lender that caters to individuals with very low credit scores is Upstart. This lender does charge an origination fee (0% to 10% of the loan amount) and a late fee (5% of the amount due or $15, whichever is greater). However, the APR range on its loans is more in-line with industry standards at 6.7% to 35.99%.

Upstart Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 6.7% to 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, credit card refinancing, wedding, moving or medical

Loan amounts $1,000 to $50,000

Terms 36 and 60 months

Credit needed FICO or Vantage score of 600 (but will accept applicants whose credit history is so insufficient they don't have a credit score)

Origination fee 0% to 8% of the target amount

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee The greater of 5% of monthly past due amount or $15 Terms apply.

SoFi Personal Loans is also a solid contender for quick funding — most personal loan applicants receive same-day funding if they sign their agreement before 7 p.m. ET on a business day. Otherwise, they'll usually receive their money the very next day. There are also no late fees, no origination fees, and no early payoff penalties with this loan, but you'll need a good credit score to be approved.

SoFi Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 8.99% to 23.43% when you sign up for autopay

Loan purpose Debt consolidation/refinancing, home improvement, relocation assistance or medical expenses

Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000

Terms 24 to 84 months

Credit needed Good to excellent

Origination fee No fees required

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee None Terms apply.

Alternatively, you can use the comparison tool below to easily compare several different offers to find the best interest rate and payment terms for your needs. The service is free, secure and does not affect your credit score.

Bottom line

There's a lot about OppLoans' product that borrowers can get behind, like the lack of any origination fees, application fees, or prepayment penalties and that the lender only runs a soft credit check when you submit an application. But keep in mind that due to the high APR charges, it will be very expensive to borrow the money and you're better off looking at other personal loan lenders that have a lower APR.

Our methodology

To determine which personal loans are the best, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. personal loans offered by both online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions, that come with no origination or signup fees, fixed-rate APRs and flexible loan amounts and terms to suit an array of financing needs. When narrowing down and ranking the best personal loans, we focused on the following features: No origination or signup fee: None of the lenders on our best-of list charge borrowers an upfront fee for processing your loan.

None of the lenders on our best-of list charge borrowers an upfront fee for processing your loan. Fixed-rate APR: Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan.

Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan. Flexible minimum and maximum loan amounts/terms: Each lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan.

Each lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan. No early payoff penalties: The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early.

The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early. Streamlined application process: We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process.

We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process. Customer support: Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances.

Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances. Fund disbursement: The loans on our list deliver funds promptly through either electronic wire transfer to your checking account or in the form of a paper check. Some lenders (which we noted) offer the ability to pay your creditors directly.

The loans on our list deliver funds promptly through either electronic wire transfer to your checking account or in the form of a paper check. Some lenders (which we noted) offer the ability to pay your creditors directly. Autopay discounts: We noted the lenders that reward you for enrolling in autopay by lowering your APR by 0.25% to 0.50%.

We noted the lenders that reward you for enrolling in autopay by lowering your APR by 0.25% to 0.50%. Creditor payment limits and loan sizes: The above lenders provide loans in an array of sizes, from $500 to $100,000. Each lender advertises its respective payment limits and loan sizes, and completing a preapproval process can give you an idea of what your interest rate and monthly payment would be for such an amount. After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best for overall financing needs, debt consolidation and refinancing, small loans and next-day funding. Note that the rates and fee structures advertised for personal loans are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. However, once you accept your loan agreement, a fixed-rate APR will guarantee interest rate and monthly payment will remain consistent throughout the entire term of the loan. Your APR, monthly payment and loan amount depend on your credit history and creditworthiness. To take out a loan, lenders will conduct a hard credit inquiry and request a full application, which could require proof of income, identity verification, proof of address and more. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

