Priceline announces new no annual fee VIP Rewards Visa Card

Occasional travelers could find this card appealing, but is it right for you? Select analyzed the newly debuted VIP Rewards Visa to determine if it's worth a spot in your wallet.

Long before this new credit card, Priceline was originally made famous by giving people the ability to name their price for what they wanted to purchase. However, that feature was removed last year.

Priceline is one of the major online travel agencies (OTA) used by American consumers to find cheap travel. Consumers can book flights, rental cars, cruises and more — all in one convenient place. And now, Priceline is introducing their own credit card: the VIP Rewards Visa credit card .

Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

5X points for every dollar spent on Priceline bookings, 2X points for every dollar spent on gas and restaurant purchases including delivery services and 1X point for every dollar spent on all other eligible purchases

To start, once you're approved for the Priceline VIP Rewards Visa Card, you're eligible to earn a welcome offer of 10,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days of card membership. Those points are worth $150 when redeemed for travel through Priceline, or a $100 statement credit.

In addition, you will receive the following benefits:

Priceline VIP Gold Status: This gives you savings opportunities on hotels, rental cars, and premium rental cars, along with priority customer service when booking through Priceline. You can see the details on this here.

Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit each anniversary year when spending $10,000 on purchases. This is much different than other travel credit cards that give you this credit automatically, but typically the renewal period for the benefit is every four or five years.

No foreign transaction fees

No limit on the amount of points you can earn

Lastly, the card can be used as a financing tool as it comes with a 0% intro APR period. With this card, you will have 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening. After that, a variable APR will apply, 15.99%, 20.99%, or 25.99%. This feature means you can transfer a credit card balance from another credit card to this card, and enjoy 15 months of interest-free financing.

Earning points

As you spend on the Priceline VIP Rewards Visa Card, you will earn:

5X points for every dollar spent on Priceline bookings

2X points for every dollar spent on gas and restaurant purchases, including delivery services

1X point for every dollar spent on all other eligible purchases

These points can be redeemed for either a statement credit (worth one cent per point) or towards booking travel through Priceline (worth 1.5 cents per point).

What to keep in mind with the Priceline VIP Rewards Visa Card

If you're looking for a travel rewards credit card, the Priceline VIP Rewards Visa Card is worth considering if you aren't brand loyal and are looking for simple rewards that can be redeemed for varying travel-related purchases.

However, because the points you earn are best used for Priceline travel bookings, you won't be able to enjoy these benefits:

Earning rewards or elite credits through hotel or rental car loyalty programs

Having your loyalty status honored with benefits such as room upgrades at hotels or vehicle upgrades with rental car agencies.

Now, if you don't value loyalty status, the Priceline VIP Rewards Visa Card can make sense since you can earn and redeem points with nearly any travel provider. However, if you're regularly spending in the 5X category for Priceline bookings, you may benefit even more from a different credit card that gives rewards for travel-related purchases.

Lastly, if you have issues with your booking for any reason, the provider (i.e. airline, hotel or rental car agency) will not be able to assist you. You will need to contact Priceline for assistance. However, because the card gives you automatic VIP Gold status, you will have access to priority customer service. And since the card doesn't have travel insurance protection, you could potentially find yourself in a sticky situation if your travels go awry.