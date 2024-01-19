Should you put your money in a long-term CD or invest it? Here's what to consider

With savings rates still high and more interest rate cuts possible in 2024, savers today are giving a lot of attention to CDs. A certificate of deposit lets you lock in a fixed interest rate for a fixed amount of time. That's an attractive option in today's market, where savers can find CD rates of up to 5.66%. That far outpaces the current inflation rate of 3.4%, so your money is protected from being devalued. But the term length you choose is a big factor when deciding whether to lock up your money in a CD or put it in the stock market.

CD or the market? What to consider first

Sara Kalsman, a certified financial planner at robo-advisor Betterment, says deciding between a CD or the market is a "very timely" scenario that's top of mind for her clients. "Most importantly, it comes down to what the individual is looking to achieve and what their investment time horizon looks like," Kalsman tells CNBC Select. Your time horizon is how long you'll need to keep those funds invested in order to realize your specific goal, whether it's growing your emergency fund, saving for a down payment on a house or building a nest egg for retirement.

Once you know your time horizon

Your investment time horizon should line up with your saving or investing strategy. CD terms range from short-term (one year or less) and mid-term (two to three years) up to long-term (four years or longer). For the short term — say, six months or a year — CDs can be a smart financial tool to grow your savings fairly risk-free. We've compared dozens of offerings and found that one-year CDs currently have the strongest returns. CIBC Bank USA offers a 5.66% APY on its one-year CD, the highest we've found for any term. There is a minimum deposit of $1,000 required, although CIBC has a range of terms and dozens of physical locations across six states.

CIBC Bank USA CDs Learn More CIBC Bank USA is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) From 4.20% to 5.66% APY

Terms From 9 months to 30 months

Minimum deposit $1,000

Monthly fee None

Early withdrawal penalty fee CIBC Bank USA may charge a 30-day penalty if you withdraw your CD funds before maturity Terms apply.

If you have less money to work with, consider a one-year CD with BMO Alto. There's no minimum deposit requirement and the APY is a healthy 5.50%.

BMO Alto CDs Learn More BMO Alto is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) From 4.60% to 5.50% APY

Terms From 6 months to 60 months

Minimum deposit None

Monthly fee None

Early withdrawal penalty fee An early withdrawal of principal before maturity will cost an early withdrawal penalty. The penalty is calculated using the interest rate applicable to the CD at the time of early withdrawal. If the amount of the penalty exceeds the amount of your accrued and unpaid interest, then a reduction of principal would be required in order to pay the penalty: Terms apply.

In the long term

Vanguard Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum to open a Vanguard account, but minimum $1,000 deposit to invest in many retirement funds; robo-advisor Vanguard Digital Advisor® requires minimum $3,000 to enroll

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero commission fees for stock and ETF trades; zero transaction fees for over 3,000 mutual funds; $20 annual service fee for IRAs and brokerage accounts unless you opt into paperless statements; robo-advisor Vanguard Digital Advisor® charges up to 0.20% in advisory fees (after 90 days)

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Vanguard Digital Advisor® IRA: Vanguard Traditional, Roth, Rollover, Spousal and SEP IRAs Brokerage and trading: Vanguard Trading Other: Vanguard 529 Plan

Investment options Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, CDs, ETFs and options

Educational resources Retirement planning tools Terms apply.

Bottom line

When deciding between a long-term CD or putting money in the stock market, always take into account your goals and how long you'll need to achieve them. For long-term plans like retirement, the market offers better returns than locking up your cash in a CD.

