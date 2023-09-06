Personal finance advice on social media can help you even when it's bad

When social media money advice works

While plenty of people scroll their phones for personal finance advice, they're (thankfully) keeping a skeptical attitude. In the Betterment survey, social media ranks as one of the least trusted sources of financial information, with financial advisors and friends and family marking the most trustworthy front-runners.

How to find a financial advisor FPA PlannerSearch® can help you find a Certified Financial Planner™(CFP®) near you, and you can also filter by specialties such as budget and debt management, buying a home, career change, minority financing, retirement, or even men's and women's finances. For more wealth management advice, Zoe Financial can match you with a financial advisor or financial planner.

Egan speculates that one of the reasons people keep coming back to social media, despite their doubts about some of the advice they find there, is that they find the stories, tips and hacks relatable in a way personal finance advice from traditional sources isn't. "[People posting] are supplying info that is attractive to different types of people," he tells CNBC Select. If you come across someone telling you what to do with a bonus paycheck and that person looks like you or is also a single mother like you, for example, you're inherently going to connect with them without thinking about it. People can get more comfortable and interested in making smart money moves like saving in an emergency fund, saving in a 401(k), etc, because they see the person giving the advice is similar to them in some way, Egan explains. "They get to that point because they felt [a] connection to someone who said that on social media," he says. In fact, 70% of respondents from the Betterment survey report feeling that the coverage they find on social media addresses their needs.

See social media as the first step

Social media's influence on our personal finance actions being a good or bad thing really boils down to how you interpret the advice or trend. Egan adds the caveat that you should largely view what you read, hear and watch on social media as initial information gathering that you can then further investigate before making any big-dollar decisions. In other words, that video or post should inspire you to do your own research. For example, if you see an influencer praise the "envelope budgeting" system (where you physically sort the cash you have to spend each month into separate envelopes that represent different expenses) wait before rushing off to the office supply store. Instead, get a good look at your finances by using a budgeting app such as Mint or You Need a Budget (YNAB). Then, once you have a better understanding of where your money is going (and coming from), you can decide if that budgeting hack you saw on your phone is really the best for you.

Mint Learn More Information about Mint has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by Mint prior to publication. Cost Free

Standout features Shows income, expenses, savings goals, credit score, investments, net worth

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can modify

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Verisign scanning, multi-factor authentication and Touch ID mobile access Terms apply.

You Need a Budget (YNAB) Learn More Information about You Need a Budget (YNAB) has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by YNAB prior to publication. Cost 34-day free trial then $99 per year or $14.99 per month (students who provide proof of enrollment get 12 months free)

Standout features Instead of using traditional budgeting buckets, users allocate every dollar they earn to something (known as the "zero-based budgeting system" where no dollar is unaccounted for). Every dollar is assigned a "job," whether it's to go toward bills, savings, investments, etc.

Categorizes your expenses No

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Encrypted data, accredited data centers, third-party audits and more Terms apply.

Fidelity Investments Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum to open a Fidelity Go® account, but minimum $10 balance for robo-advisor to start investing

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero commission fees for stock, ETF, options trades and some mutual funds; zero transaction fees for over 3,400 mutual funds; $0.65 per options contract. Fidelity Go® has no advisory fees for balances under $25,000 (0.35% per year for balances of $25,000 and over and this includes access to unlimited 1-on-1 coaching calls from a Fidelity advisor)

Bonus Find special offers here

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Fidelity Go® IRA: Traditional, Roth and Rollover IRAs Brokerage and trading: Fidelity Investments Trading Other: Fidelity Investments 529 College Savings; Fidelity HSA ®

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, CDs, options and fractional shares

Educational resources Extensive tools and industry-leading, in-depth research from 20-plus independent providers Terms apply.

Charles Schwab Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No account minimum for active investing through Schwab One ® Brokerage Account. Automated investing through Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® requires a $5,000 minimum deposit

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Schwab One ® Brokerage Account has no account fees, $0 commission fees for stock and ETF trades, $0 transaction fees for over 4,000 mutual funds and a $0.65 fee per options contract

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium™ IRA: Charles Schwab Traditional, Roth, Rollover, Inherited and Custodial IRAs; plus, a Personal Choice Retirement Account ® (PCRA) Brokerage and trading: Schwab One ® Brokerage Account, Brokerage Account + Specialized Platforms and Support for Trading, Schwab Global Account™ and Schwab Organization Account

Investment options Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, CDs and ETFs

Educational resources Extensive retirement planning tools Terms apply.

Bottom line

While social media shouldn't be your only source of financial education, it can provide engaging content that inspires you to take better control of your money. Always filter the information you find through sources you trust, and try to balance your enthusiasm with a healthy sense of skepticism.

