Personal finance advice on social media can help you even when it's bad

What we read, hear and watch on social can be the first step in making a smart financial move.

It's no secret that the younger generation of consumers is increasingly turning to social media to learn about their own personal finances. A 2023 retail investor survey by robo-advisor Betterment found that more than half of Gen Z (65%) and millennials (55%) get advice from social media.

And with more and more money trends taking over social media apps today and influencing how we "should" be using our money — "bougie broke" scenes, "no-spend" challenges, "make the money back" mindset, "cash stuffing" method, "girl math" and so on — we wanted to know when social media money advice is worth it and how it can play a role in our money decisions.

Below, Dan Egan, a VP of behavioral finance and investing at Betterment, weighs in on the survey and provides some psychological context to help you next time you're scrolling.

When social media money advice works

While plenty of people scroll their phones for personal finance advice, they're (thankfully) keeping a skeptical attitude. In the Betterment survey, social media ranks as one of the least trusted sources of financial information, with financial advisors and friends and family marking the most trustworthy front-runners.

How to find a financial advisor

FPA PlannerSearch® can help you find a Certified Financial Planner™(CFP®) near you, and you can also filter by specialties such as budget and debt management, buying a home, career change, minority financing, retirement, or even men's and women's finances.

For more wealth management advice, Zoe Financial can match you with a financial advisor or financial planner.

Egan speculates that one of the reasons people keep coming back to social media, despite their doubts about some of the advice they find there, is that they find the stories, tips and hacks relatable in a way personal finance advice from traditional sources isn't. "[People posting] are supplying info that is attractive to different types of people," he tells CNBC Select.

If you come across someone telling you what to do with a bonus paycheck and that person looks like you or is also a single mother like you, for example, you're inherently going to connect with them without thinking about it.

People can get more comfortable and interested in making smart money moves like saving in an emergency fund, saving in a 401(k), etc, because they see the person giving the advice is similar to them in some way, Egan explains. "They get to that point because they felt [a] connection to someone who said that on social media," he says. In fact, 70% of respondents from the Betterment survey report feeling that the coverage they find on social media addresses their needs.

See social media as the first step

Social media's influence on our personal finance actions being a good or bad thing really boils down to how you interpret the advice or trend. Egan adds the caveat that you should largely view what you read, hear and watch on social media as initial information gathering that you can then further investigate before making any big-dollar decisions.

In other words, that video or post should inspire you to do your own research. For example, if you see an influencer praise the "envelope budgeting" system (where you physically sort the cash you have to spend each month into separate envelopes that represent different expenses) wait before rushing off to the office supply store. Instead, get a good look at your finances by using a budgeting app such as Mint or You Need a Budget (YNAB). Then, once you have a better understanding of where your money is going (and coming from), you can decide if that budgeting hack you saw on your phone is really the best for you.

Or perhaps while scrolling, you stumble upon a video explaining a quick way to reach financial independence from work that fires you up. Channel that excitement into hiring a financial planner or leveling up your own personal finance knowledge. Fidelity offers a Budget Checkup tool and free credit counseling sessions to anyone. And Charles Schwab offers all account holders the opportunity to make a complimentary financial plan with its Schwab Plan™ when opening any account, even those with no minimums.

Bottom line

While social media shouldn't be your only source of financial education, it can provide engaging content that inspires you to take better control of your money. Always filter the information you find through sources you trust, and try to balance your enthusiasm with a healthy sense of skepticism.

