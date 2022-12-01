Retirees will receive more in Social Security benefits in 2023: What to know about the inflation adjustment

Earlier this year, the Social Security Administration announced that retirees would be getting larger Social Security paychecks because of inflation. With inflation at its highest rate in nearly 40 years, the Social Security Administration is implementing an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment beginning in January 2023. This means that the average retiree benefit will increase to $1,827 per month, up $146 from the previous year. Below, Select looks at why the Social Security administration adjusts benefits due to inflation and how it could impact the program.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Why are Social Security benefits adjusted due to inflation?

In 1973, the Social Security Administration tied benefits to a price index known as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). Every year, the Social Security Administration uses this index to adjust the value of benefits. Benefits represent about 30% of retirement income for all seniors, so the adjustment ensures that the value of the benefits does not diminish with inflation. And of course, since most people don't receive a significant amount of retirement income from Social Security benefits, you should try to save for retirement independently through an employer-sponsored 401(k) or an individual retirement account (IRA). Select ranked Charles Schwab, Betterment, Vanguard, Fidelity Investments and E*TRADE as some of the companies offering the best IRAs.

Charles Schwab Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No account minimum for active investing through Schwab One ® Brokerage Account. Automated investing through Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® requires a $5,000 minimum deposit

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Schwab One ® Brokerage Account has no account fees, $0 commission fees for stock and ETF trades, $0 transaction fees for over 4,000 mutual funds and a $0.65 fee per options contract

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium™ IRA: Charles Schwab Traditional, Roth, Rollover, Inherited and Custodial IRAs; plus, a Personal Choice Retirement Account ® (PCRA) Brokerage and trading: Schwab One ® Brokerage Account, Brokerage Account + Specialized Platforms and Support for Trading, Schwab Global Account™ and Schwab Organization Account

Investment options Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, CDs and ETFs

Educational resources Extensive retirement planning tools Terms apply.

Betterment Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. For example, Betterment doesn't require clients to maintain a minimum investment account balance, but there is a ACH deposit minimum of $10. Premium Investing requires a $100,000 minimum balance.

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. For Betterment Digital Investing, 0.25% of your fund balance as an annual account fee; Premium Investing has a 0.40% annual fee

Bonus Up to $5,000 managed free for a year with a qualifying deposit within 45 days of signup. Valid only for new individual investment accounts with Betterment LLC

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Betterment Digital Investing IRA: Betterment Traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs 401(k): Betterment 401(k) for employers

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash

Educational resources Betterment offers retirement and other education materials Terms apply. Does not apply to crypto asset portfolios.

If you want a more hands-off approach to investing for retirement, you might also consider signing up for a robo-advisor service like Wealthfront, which automatically picks investments that best suit your goals.

Wealthfront Learn More On Wealthfront's secure site Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. $500 minimum deposit for investment accounts

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero account, transfer, trading or commission fees (fund ratios may apply). Wealthfront annual management advisory fee is 0.25% of your account balance

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Wealthfront Automated Investing IRA: Wealthfront Traditional, Roth, SEP and Rollover IRAs Other: Wealthfront 529 College Savings

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash. Additional asset classes to your portfolio include real estate, natural resources and dividend stocks

Educational resources Offers free financial planning for college planning, retirement and homebuying Terms apply.

Social Security benefits are funded through payroll tax deductions which are split between the employee and employer. The total payroll tax for Social Security is 12.4%, so workers and employers each pay 6.2%. The payroll tax only applies up to a certain income threshold. The Social Security Administration adjusts the income threshold each year in response to changes in wages. For 2023, the payroll tax applies to up to $160,200 of an individual's salary, up from $147,000, from the previous year.

How does the COLA affect the program?

Social Security is funded by current workers paying for current beneficiaries. Due to demographic changes in the coming years, there will be a decreasing number of workers paying for an increasing number of beneficiaries. This means that the Social Security trust fund could face a funding shortfall with too few workers paying for too many beneficiaries. The Social Security Administration forecasts that in 2034, the Social Security trust fund will be depleted and that retirees will only receive 77 percent of their benefits if Congress doesn't take action before then to resolve the funding issue. The 8.7% COLA adjustment could expedite how fast the trust fund is depleted, according to Shai Akabas, Director of Economic Policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center. However, there's no specific projection on how the new COLA will affect the trust fund depletion date.

Bottom line

With inflation causing price hikes in everything from food to gasoline, retirees can look forward to receiving higher Social Security checks in 2023. Social Security retirement benefits will increase by 8.7% to help retirees cope with inflation. This could impact how fast the Social Security trust funds are depleted but only time will tell.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.