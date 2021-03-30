TD Double Up Card vs. Citi Double Cash Card: Which is the best card for earning 2% cash back?

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

TD Bank recently launched a new cash-back card, the TD Double Up℠ Credit Card, that is a direct competitor to the Citi® Double Cash Card. Both cards have no annual fee and can earn you up to 2% cash back on all eligible purchases. Plus, there are intro 0% APR periods that can help you get out of debt. If you're looking for a flat-rate cash-back card, you may find it difficult to choose between the TD Double Up and Citi Double Cash, since they offer many of the same perks. To make your decision easier, here's a breakdown of the rewards, additional benefits and fees of each card.

TD Double Up Card vs Citi Double Cash Card TD Double Up Citi Double Cash Annual fee $0 $0 Regular APR 14.99% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers 13.99% to 23.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers Intro APR 0% for the first 15 billing cycles on balance transfers; N/A for purchases 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases Rewards 2% cash back: 1% cash back on purchases and an additional 1% cash back when rewards are redeemed into an eligible TD deposit account 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill Welcome bonus Earn $75 cash back in the form of a statement credit when you spend $500 within the first 90 days after account opening None

Rewards

Both cards offer cash-back programs that allow you to earn up to 2% back. However, the qualifying activities vary by card: TD Double Up: 1% cash back on purchases and an additional 1% cash back when rewards are redeemed into an eligible TD deposit account, like a checking, savings or money market account.

1% cash back on purchases and an additional 1% cash back when rewards are redeemed into an eligible TD deposit account, like a checking, savings or money market account. Citi Double Cash: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill. With both cards, you simply need to make an eligible purchase to earn the first 1% cash back. Then you can earn an additional 1% back by redeeming rewards to an eligible deposit account (TD) or paying your bill (Citi). Cardholders of either card can redeem rewards for cash back as a statement credit, direct deposit and gift cards. There is a $25 minimum threshold for redemptions on both cards. The Citi Double Cash card doesn’t offer a welcome bonus, but the TD Double Up card does: earn $75 cash back in the form of a statement credit when you spend $500 within the first 90 days after account opening. Winner: It depends. Overall, the Citi Double Cash wins since the card offers a simpler way to earn the full 2% cash back. There’s no need to open an eligible deposit account and redeem rewards into it. But if you want to earn a welcome bonus and don’t mind redeeming rewards into an eligible TD Bank deposit account, the TD Double Up card is the better choice.

Additional perks

The TD Double Up card and Citi Double Cash card are both basic cash-back cards. You’ll receive standard perks, like digital wallet and contactless capability and $0 liability on unauthorized charges. Winner: Tie — both cards are relatively no-frills.

Fees

Card members of either card can benefit from no annual fee. The foreign transaction fee is also the same at 3%. While there is no intro 0% APR on new purchases, there is a balance transfer offer for each card: TD Double Up: Intro 0% APR for the first 15 billing cycles on balance transfers. After, 14.99% to 24.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers.

Intro 0% APR for the first 15 billing cycles on balance transfers. After, 14.99% to 24.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers. Citi Double Cash: Intro 0% APR for the first 18 months on balance transfers. After, 13.99% to 23.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers. Both cards have a balance transfer fee of 3% of the amount of each transfer ($5 minimum). Winner: The Citi Double Cash card offers three more months on balance transfers and currently has an APR range that’s 1% lower than the TD Double Up card.

Bottom line

The TD Double Up credit card and the Citi Double Cash card can both help you maximize cash back on all eligible purchases with minimal work. The up-to-2% cash-back programs only vary slightly and can easily earn you rewards. If you’re an existing TD Bank deposit account holder or simply don’t mind opening an eligible account to earn the full 2% cash back, you may want to consider the TD Double Up card. But if you already have a bank account elsewhere and rather earn the full 2% cash back by paying your bill, the Citi Double Cash is the card for you.

