This is the No. 1 reason Americans are withdrawing from their savings

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards The top two reasons Americans tapped into their savings were to cover expected monthly costs, including car payments and groceries. September 2023 CNBC Select x Dynata Banking Behaviors Survey

22% of Americans tapped into their piggy banks for a large purchase like a house, according to the survey, and the same number reported that they had to use their savings to cover emergencies, like a hospital visit. While it's smart to avoid debt to cover necessities, especially with record inflation in recent years, making a habit of using savings can run it dry fast. "If you're dipping into savings to make ends meet, you're ahead of those who are borrowing from creditors or their own retirement funds to get by," says Sarah Newcomb, of THRIVE Financial Empowerment Center and a former behavioral economist for Morningstar. "Still, inflation is a long-term reality, and you should focus on finding ways to cut costs, earn more and possibly restructure debt so that you can get back on track and replenish those emergency funds."

Ways to avoid tapping into your savings

1. Use a checking account for recurring expenses It's best to keep money for regular expenses like car payments and groceries in a checking account, which allows for unlimited access to your cash. Savings accounts can impose monthly withdrawal limits. Certain online checking accounts offer a solid return on the money sitting in your account, too, with APYs that are competitive to what high-yield savings accounts offer. These are some of the top interest-bearing checking accounts on the market right now, which also have welcome offers where you'll earn up to $300 after opening an account and meeting certain requirements:

Axos Bank® Rewards Checking Learn More On Axos Bank®'s secure site Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Up to 3.30% APY on up to $50,000 (no APY thereafter); no APY if don't meet requirements

Minimum deposit to open $50

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Free ATM network None

ATM fee reimbursement Unlimited domestic ATM fee reimbursements

Overdraft fee None

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

SoFi Checking and Savings Learn More SoFi Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Members with direct deposit earn 4.60% APY on savings and Vaults balances and .50% APY on checking balances; members without direct deposit earn 1.20% APY on all account balances in checking and savings (including Vaults)

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle; transaction amount limits apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee SoFi members who receive $1,000 or more in total monthly direct deposits are eligible for no-fee Overdraft Coverage (covers up to $50; purchases exceeding this amount are declined)

Offer checking account? Yes, bundled with savings account

Offer ATM card? Yes, along with SoFi checking account Terms apply.

2. Create a 'budget buffer' When thinking about budgeting, make sure your checking account has enough in it to cover your monthly needs, plus a small "budget buffer," as Newcomb calls it. "We typically don't build enough slack into our budgets to cover the ordinary-but-irregular expenses that always come up," Newcomb says, like annual car registration, haircuts or occasional gifts. You can start by looking at your actual spending from the last three months to get an idea of how much slack you should build into your budget to make ends meet. "In my own household, I've learned to add about 10%," Newcomb says. The idea is that this budget buffer in your checking account will help with expenses that pop up so you don't need to turn to your savings.

How to maximize your savings

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.65%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

UFB Secure Savings Learn More UFB Secure Savings is offered by Axos Bank, a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn up to 5.25% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes

Terms apply. Read our UFB Secure Savings review.

Survey methodology

The CNBC Select Banking Behaviors Survey of 1,151 Americans across the country was conducted online from Sept. 8, 2023 to Sept. 19, 2023 by Dynata. Survey respondents were nationally representative by gender, age, race and ethnicity using 2020 Census data. Women represented 50% while men represented 49% of respondents and spanned a wide variety of incomes. All those surveyed were 18 or older. The margin of error for the survey was +/-3%.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every banking article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of banking products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.