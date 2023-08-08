Americans' credit card debt passes $1 trillion — here are 3 very doable ways to pay your balance off

1. Debt consolidation

Debt consolidation is a good idea if you have a bunch of unpaid credit card balances across a few different cards. Basically, you take out a personal loan that covers a portion of all of your balances and then make monthly payments on that one loan. This helps to streamline your credit card debt into one monthly payment instead of juggling several. The new loan will still charge you interest, but it's usually at a lower rate than what you'd be paying on your different credit cards. And unlike the variable interest rate charged by credit cards, the interest on your debt consolidation loan is often fixed, giving you the peace of mind of predictability. LightStream is a top debt consolidation loan provider because it offers same-day funding, fixed and low interest rates (plus an autopay discount), a variety of term lengths and it doesn't charge any origination fees, administration fees or early payoff fees. You'll need good or excellent credit to qualify, though.

LightStream Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 7.99% - 25.49%* APR with AutoPay

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, auto financing, medical expenses, and others

Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000

Terms 24 to 144 months* dependent on loan purpose

Credit needed Good

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee None Terms apply. *AutoPay discount is only available prior to loan funding. Rates without AutoPay are 0.50% points higher. Excellent credit required for lowest rate. Rates vary by loan purpose.

For those with less-than-stellar or bad credit, consider Upstart, a top personal loan provider that allows applicants with a low credit score or no credit history whatsoever by considering additional factors like education and employment. Upstart also allows you to apply with a co-applicant, so even if you lack a robust credit history you still have the opportunity to receive a lower interest rate. Upstart offers next-day funding and doesn't charge early payoff fees.

Upstart Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 4.60% - 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, credit card refinancing, wedding, moving or medical

Loan amounts $1,000 to $50,000

Terms 36 and 60 months

Credit needed FICO or Vantage score of 600 (but will accept applicants whose credit history is so insufficient they don't have a credit score)

Origination fee 0% to 12% of the target amount

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee The greater of 5% of monthly past due amount or $15 Terms apply.

2. Balance transfer credit card

A balance transfer credit card is another way to manage your credit card debt. This type of card offers new users an introductory 0% APR period on balances transferred to the card. During this time, you can focus on paying down your debt without having interest charges adding to your burden. The below balance transfer credit cards offer interest-free periods for 21 months — giving you almost two years to work on your debt payoff:

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.24%, 24.74%, 29.99% variable APR thereafter.

Regular APR 18.24%, 24.74%, 29.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Balance transfers fee of 5%, min $5.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 21 months on balance transfers; 0% for 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 18.24% - 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees.Terms apply.

With a balance transfer card, the best way to make the most of its use is to make sure you have a plan in place for how you'll pay off your credit card debt within the interest-free period; otherwise, interest will start accruing after that time is up.

3. Debt relief companies

A third option that's more complicated than the other two solutions is to seek help from a debt relief company. These companies negotiate your debt on your behalf. While the debt relief company is negotiating, you stop making payments on your debt and instead place those funds in a savings account to pay the new amount negotiated between the debt relief company and your creditors. For credit card debt specifically, we recommend Freedom Debt Relief, which has a program guarantee that refunds fees if settlement and fees are greater than the amount originally owed when enrolling in the program.

Freedom Debt Relief Learn More Cost 15% to 25% of enrolled debt

Highlights Freedom Debt Relief has been helping people get out of debt since 2002, and has resolved $15 billion of debt. Specializing in credit card debt, Freedom Debt Relief can help clients get started without fees up front and offers free credit card debt relief consultations.

App available No

It's important to keep in mind that debt settlement isn't guaranteed, and it also comes with some potential risks: you can hurt your credit score, end up paying extra fees and/or additional taxes when debts are settled and face possible lawsuits.

Bottom line

Credit card debt can undoubtedly become stress-inducing rather quickly. Because of the high interest rates card issuers usually charge (in addition to late fees), an unpaid balance can quickly balloon into a big problem. Card issuers tend to compound interest daily, too, meaning your interest is added to your principal balance at the end of each day. It saves you money to act now versus later, which is why we recommend either a debt consolidation loan or a balance transfer credit card to make paying off your debt achievable. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.