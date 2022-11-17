Debt consolidation loans gain popularity as interest rates rise — here's how to save money on expensive debt

In unpredictable times like these, flexibility is key, especially when it comes to borrowing money for the things we need most. In a pinch, personal loans can be used to cover any number of things, whether it's wedding expenses, surprise medical bills, major home repairs or funeral costs.

Debt consolidation can be an especially strategic way to use them, too, since the process allows borrowers to better organize their debts and typically involves a lender sending funds to creditors on your behalf. Consolidating debt through a personal loan also lets borrowers receive a lower interest rate while they pay back the loan, resulting in significant money being saved over the life of the loan.

A recent study by LendingTree indicated that between the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022, personal loan inquiries in general had risen by 12.3%, while inquiries for personal loans to use for debt consolidation had increased by 29.1% during that period of time.

The report pointed to increasing annual percentage rates, or APRs, coinciding with interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as the major reason behind the recent spikes.

Below, Select details what you can do if you're interested in taking out a personal loan for the purpose of debt consolidation.