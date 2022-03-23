Earn up to 120,000 bonus miles with new United Airlines credit card offers

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Chase released elevated welcome bonuses on two United credit cards, with one of the cards offering a whopping 120,000 bonus miles. These offers are a great way to save on upcoming flights as the demand for travel continues to soar. The new bonuses are available on two cards: the United Club℠ Infinite Card and the United℠ Business Card. Select breakdowns the new welcome bonuses on the United cards, and how you can redeem United miles for outstanding travel experiences.

United Club℠ Infinite Card

The United Club Infinite Card is a solid travel credit card that gives cardholders great benefits, including airport lounge access and travel insurance. To get started, you'll earn 120,000 United bonus miles after spending $6,000 on purchases within the first three months of card membership. If you value United miles at a minimum of one cent each the welcome bonus is worth $1,200 towards airfare — however, it's easy to get even more value from your miles.

United Club℠ Infinite Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 4 miles per $1 spent on United ® purchases, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining (including eligible delivery services) and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 120,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $525

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.49% to 23.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

The card comes with a long list of benefits, including: Access to United Club airport lounges

Free first and second checked bag when flying on United ($35 value on first bag, $45 value on second bag each way, per person)

Up to $100 credit to enroll in either TSA PreCheck or Global Entry

25% back on in-flight purchases, as statement credit

Save 10% on United economy saver award flights when flying within the continental U.S. and Canada

Earn up to 4,000 Premier qualifying points (PQPs) towards United elite status per year. You'll earn 500 PQPs for every $12,000 you spend on purchases

Premier Access travel services (priority check-in, expedited security, boarding and baggage handling)

Comprehensive travel insurance including trip cancellation/interruption, baggage delay insurance, trip delay reimbursement and rental car coverage

Visa Infinite concierge services As you spend on the card, you'll earn: 4X miles per dollar spent on purchases from United Airlines

2X miles per dollar spent on all other travel purchases, including airfare, trains, local transit, cruise lines, hotels, car rentals, taxicabs, resorts, ride share services and tolls

2X miles per dollar spent on dining including eligible delivery services

1X mile per dollar spent on all other purchases The card does come with a steep $525 annual fee, but if you can take advantage of the benefits you can definitely come out ahead. The main perk of the card is the United Club lounge access, which if you were to buy directly from United, is $550 to $650 (price depends on your level of United elite status).

United℠ Business Card

The United Business Card is a great option for business owners who want to earn miles on their business expenses. And the best part is you don't need to own a major business to qualify for a small business credit card. In fact, even if you freelance on the side, drive for a rideshare service or even babysit — you're able to get approved for a business credit card. as you get started with this card, you can earn 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. If you value United miles at a minimum of one cent each the welcome bonus is worth $750 towards airfare — however, it's easy to get even more value from your miles.

United℠ Business Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, dining (including eligible delivery services), at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. Earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.49% to 23.49% variable APR

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The card comes with great benefits, including: Free first checked bag

$100 United travel credit after making seven United purchases of $100 or more

5,000 anniversary miles when you have the United Business Card and a personal United credit card

25% back on United in-flight purchases

Priority boarding on United flights

Two United Club one-time passes

Comprehensive travel insurance including trip cancellation/interruption, baggage delay insurance, trip delay reimbursement and rental car coverage

Employee cards at no additional cost As you spend on the card, you'll earn: 2X miles per dollar spent on purchases from United ® including tickets, Economy Plus ® , Inflight food, beverages, Wi-Fi and other United charges

including tickets, Economy Plus , Inflight food, beverages, Wi-Fi and other United charges 2X miles per dollar spent on dining, including eligible delivery services*Same page link to Offer Details

2X miles per dollar spent at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting

1X mile per dollar spent on all other purchases The card has a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99. How you can maximize United miles United Airlines and its Star Alliance partners fly all over the world, so you can redeem your miles for an endless amount of destinations. But how far do United miles go? If you earn your miles in the next three months, here's where 100,000 miles could take you in September. One round-trip ticket in economy from San Francisco, CA to Tahiti (with 30,000 miles leftover)

One round-trip ticket in first-class from Los Angeles, CA to Honolulu, HI, or three round-trip tickets in economy

Two round-trip tickets in economy from Miami, FL to Cancun, Mexico These are just a few examples of flying on United with United miles. But with United's airline alliance, Star Alliance, you can also spend your miles on other airlines as well, including: Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss Airlines, Avianca and more. This makes your miles even more valuable as you can use them when you're flying internationally to destinations that United does not fly to.

Bottom line

Both the United Club Infinite Card and the United Business Card offer great welcome bonuses for new cardholders looking to save on airfare costs. Even if you value United miles at a modest 1 cent apiece the the United Club Infinite Card's 120,000 mile bonus is worth $1,200. However, both cards have a substantial minimum spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonuses. It's vital to earn a welcome offer responsibly by not overspending on purchases you wouldn't ordinarily make.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.