Earn up to 120,000 bonus miles with new United Airlines credit card offers

Chase released elevated welcome bonuses on two United credit cards, with one of the cards offering a whopping 120,000 bonus miles. These offers are a great way to save on upcoming flights as the demand for travel continues to soar.
The new bonuses are available on two cards: the United Club℠ Infinite Card and the United℠ Business Card.
Select breakdowns the new welcome bonuses on the United cards, and how you can redeem United miles for outstanding travel experiences.
United Club℠ Infinite Card
The United Club Infinite Card is a solid travel credit card that gives cardholders great benefits, including airport lounge access and travel insurance.
To get started, you'll earn 120,000 United bonus miles after spending $6,000 on purchases within the first three months of card membership. If you value United miles at a minimum of one cent each the welcome bonus is worth $1,200 towards airfare — however, it's easy to get even more value from your miles.
Rewards
4 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining (including eligible delivery services) and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 120,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$525
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
16.49% to 23.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
The card comes with a long list of benefits, including:
- Access to United Club airport lounges
- Free first and second checked bag when flying on United ($35 value on first bag, $45 value on second bag each way, per person)
- Up to $100 credit to enroll in either TSA PreCheck or Global Entry
- 25% back on in-flight purchases, as statement credit
- Save 10% on United economy saver award flights when flying within the continental U.S. and Canada
- Earn up to 4,000 Premier qualifying points (PQPs) towards United elite status per year. You'll earn 500 PQPs for every $12,000 you spend on purchases
- Premier Access travel services (priority check-in, expedited security, boarding and baggage handling)
- Comprehensive travel insurance including trip cancellation/interruption, baggage delay insurance, trip delay reimbursement and rental car coverage
- Visa Infinite concierge services
As you spend on the card, you'll earn:
- 4X miles per dollar spent on purchases from United Airlines
- 2X miles per dollar spent on all other travel purchases, including airfare, trains, local transit, cruise lines, hotels, car rentals, taxicabs, resorts, ride share services and tolls
- 2X miles per dollar spent on dining including eligible delivery services
- 1X mile per dollar spent on all other purchases
The card does come with a steep $525 annual fee, but if you can take advantage of the benefits you can definitely come out ahead. The main perk of the card is the United Club lounge access, which if you were to buy directly from United, is $550 to $650 (price depends on your level of United elite status).
United℠ Business Card
The United Business Card is a great option for business owners who want to earn miles on their business expenses. And the best part is you don't need to own a major business to qualify for a small business credit card. In fact, even if you freelance on the side, drive for a rideshare service or even babysit — you're able to get approved for a business credit card.
as you get started with this card, you can earn 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. If you value United miles at a minimum of one cent each the welcome bonus is worth $750 towards airfare — however, it's easy to get even more value from your miles.
Rewards
Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, dining (including eligible delivery services), at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. Earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open
Annual fee
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
16.49% to 23.49% variable APR
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
The card comes with great benefits, including:
- Free first checked bag
- $100 United travel credit after making seven United purchases of $100 or more
- 5,000 anniversary miles when you have the United Business Card and a personal United credit card
- 25% back on United in-flight purchases
- Priority boarding on United flights
- Two United Club one-time passes
- Comprehensive travel insurance including trip cancellation/interruption, baggage delay insurance, trip delay reimbursement and rental car coverage
- Employee cards at no additional cost
As you spend on the card, you'll earn:
- 2X miles per dollar spent on purchases from United® including tickets, Economy Plus®, Inflight food, beverages, Wi-Fi and other United charges
- 2X miles per dollar spent on dining, including eligible delivery services*Same page link to Offer Details
- 2X miles per dollar spent at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting
- 1X mile per dollar spent on all other purchases
The card has a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
How you can maximize United miles
United Airlines and its Star Alliance partners fly all over the world, so you can redeem your miles for an endless amount of destinations. But how far do United miles go?
If you earn your miles in the next three months, here's where 100,000 miles could take you in September.
- One round-trip ticket in economy from San Francisco, CA to Tahiti (with 30,000 miles leftover)
- One round-trip ticket in first-class from Los Angeles, CA to Honolulu, HI, or three round-trip tickets in economy
- Two round-trip tickets in economy from Miami, FL to Cancun, Mexico
These are just a few examples of flying on United with United miles. But with United's airline alliance, Star Alliance, you can also spend your miles on other airlines as well, including: Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss Airlines, Avianca and more. This makes your miles even more valuable as you can use them when you're flying internationally to destinations that United does not fly to.
Bottom line
Both the United Club Infinite Card and the United Business Card offer great welcome bonuses for new cardholders looking to save on airfare costs. Even if you value United miles at a modest 1 cent apiece the the United Club Infinite Card's 120,000 mile bonus is worth $1,200.
However, both cards have a substantial minimum spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonuses. It's vital to earn a welcome offer responsibly by not overspending on purchases you wouldn't ordinarily make.