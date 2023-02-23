Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
U.S. Bank unveils Business Altitude Connect card with a 60,000-point bonus, lounge access and more
U.S. Bank's new small-business card has perks for digital nomads and remote workers.
U.S. Bank has rolled out a new small business credit card that's ideal for digital nomads.
The U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard® has a welcome offer of 60,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in net purchases with your card within the first 180 days of account opening. The intro bonus alone is worth $600 and it also earns 4X to 5X points in various travel categories.
If you're looking for a card to help maximize your business travel spending, here's everything you need to know.
U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect benefits
Terms apply.
The U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect card features benefits and bonuses to help you make the most of your travels. With the card, you can earn points at the following rates:
- 5X points on hotels and car rentals when booked directly through the U.S. Bank Rewards Center
- 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined travel purchases each year, including airfare, hotels, gas and EV charging stations
- 2X points on dining, takeout, restaurant delivery and cell phone services
- 1X points on all other purchases
It has a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then a $95 annual fee each subsequent year.
Cardholders can freely use this card overseas because it has no foreign transaction fees. It also comes with a Priority Pass airport lounge membership with four free visits per year to any of the 1,300+ member lounges. And you can receive an automatic $25 statement credit when you pay for a rideshare service (including taxis) at least once a month for three consecutive months.
The points you earn with the U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect card are worth one cent each for a variety of redemptions, including travel, gift cards and cash back (as a statement credit or deposit into a U.S. Bank checking or savings account). That makes the 60,000 welcome bonus worth $600, which is a good offer considering the card's annual fee is $0 for the first year.
But if you don't mind paying an annual fee, you should consider other business travels credits cards with larger bonuses or a wider array of travel perks.
The Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card has a welcome offer of 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Its annual fee is just $95 and it earns 3X points on the first $150,000 spent each account anniversary year across select categories such as travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines.
Terms apply.
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is loaded with top-tier benefits and the card's statement credits can easily offset its $695 annual fee (see rates and fees). The statement credits include:
- Up to $400 in annual statement credits (up to $200 semi-annually) for Dell purchases (enrollment required).
- Up to $360 each year for Indeed products and services (up to $90 per quarter)
- Up to $150 for select Adobe prepaid annual plans for teams with Creative Cloud and Acrobat Pro DC (enrollment required).
- $120 each year (up to $10 per month) for purchases made directly with any U.S. wireless telephone provider (enrollment required).
- $189 annually for a CLEAR® membership
- Up to $200 in airline fee credits per calendar year
- Up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees every 4 to 4.5 years, depending on which one you choose
All of that is on top of the Priority Pass airport lounge membership with unlimited visits, complimentary Gold status with Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors, and travel insurance coverages (primary rental car, trip delay, baggage, trip cancellation/interruption).
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Bottom line
The U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect card is a small business card with benefits that cater to digital nomads. It has generous spending bonuses for eligible travel purchases, as well as a handful of travel perks.
However, there are other travel-focused small business cards on the market with larger intro bonuses or more lucrative travel benefits. So before you apply, consider all the options to ensure it's the right fit for your small business and travel style.
