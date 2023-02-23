U.S. Bank unveils Business Altitude Connect card with a 60,000-point bonus, lounge access and more

If you're looking for a card to help maximize your business travel spending, here's everything you need to know.

The U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard® has a welcome offer of 60,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in net purchases with your card within the first 180 days of account opening. The intro bonus alone is worth $600 and it also earns 4X to 5X points in various travel categories.

Earn 60,000 bonus points when you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases within the first 180 days of account opening ($600 value)

5X points on hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Altitude Rewards Center; 4X points on travel, including airfare, hotels, gas stations, and EV charging stations on the first $150,000 in combined annual spending; 2X points on dining, takeout, restaurant delivery and cell phone services; 1X point on all other eligible purchases

Information about the U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

The U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect card features benefits and bonuses to help you make the most of your travels. With the card, you can earn points at the following rates:

5X points on hotels and car rentals when booked directly through the U.S. Bank Rewards Center

4X points on the first $150,000 in combined travel purchases each year, including airfare, hotels, gas and EV charging stations

2X points on dining, takeout, restaurant delivery and cell phone services

1X points on all other purchases

It has a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then a $95 annual fee each subsequent year.

Cardholders can freely use this card overseas because it has no foreign transaction fees. It also comes with a Priority Pass airport lounge membership with four free visits per year to any of the 1,300+ member lounges. And you can receive an automatic $25 statement credit when you pay for a rideshare service (including taxis) at least once a month for three consecutive months.

The points you earn with the U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect card are worth one cent each for a variety of redemptions, including travel, gift cards and cash back (as a statement credit or deposit into a U.S. Bank checking or savings account). That makes the 60,000 welcome bonus worth $600, which is a good offer considering the card's annual fee is $0 for the first year.

But if you don't mind paying an annual fee, you should consider other business travels credits cards with larger bonuses or a wider array of travel perks.

The Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card has a welcome offer of 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Its annual fee is just $95 and it earns 3X points on the first $150,000 spent each account anniversary year across select categories such as travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines.