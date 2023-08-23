Tennis fans: Get lounge access and other US Open benefits through your credit card

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. While summer is drawing to a close, for tennis fans, the end of August marks the start of the U.S. Open, which runs from August 28 to September 10, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. And if you plan on attending the event in person, you'll be able to do a lot more than watch your favorite players compete. Attending the U.S. Open is exhilarating in and of itself, but the experience can be elevated by your credit card. For the past few years, American Express and Chase have offered cardholders a range of special perks, such as access to exclusive lounges and giveaways. Here's a look at some of the benefits that you can take advantage of at the 2023 U.S. Open.

American Express U.S. Open benefits

Discounted bag check The U.S. Open limits each guest to just one bag, with a maximum size of 16 inches by 12 inches by 12 inches. However, American Express cardholders with additional or larger bags can save $5 when checking them at the storage facilities located outside the East Gate and the South Gate entrances. American Express Card Member Lounge All American Express cardholders (excluding American Express prepaid cards) have complimentary access to a lounge located on the second level of the American Express US Open Fan Experience. The space is air-conditioned and offers drinks, snacks, phone charging stations and massage therapy services. You're allowed to bring up to two guests, but note that access is on a first-come, first-served basis, so there may sometimes be a wait. The Centurion® Lounge

A more premium Centurion Lounge is available for Centurion members and those with Platinum American Express cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express. The lounge is located on the second floor of the Louis Armstrong Stadium, and similar to the Centurion airport lounges, features a selection of complimentary light bites and drinks, as well as some U.S. Open-themed giveaways. Terms apply. Because capacity is limited, reservations must be made in advance via Resy. You can also request to be added to the waitlist by visiting the lounge in person, though it's subject to availability. Platinum cardholders can make reservations for a table of up to two people, while Centurion cardholders are allowed a table of up to four people. Each reservation provides up to one hour of access to the lounge. Cash-back for on-site purchases Concessions at the U.S. Open can get pricey, but American Express cardholders can get a one-time $10 statement credit after spending $100 or more at participating on-site merchants with their eligible card. Enrollment is required via the Amex Offers section of your online account. Don't miss: Best cash-back credit cards American Express® Radios Free loaner radios with ESPN broadcasts and live U.S. Open updates are available to anyone with an American Express card. You're allowed one radio per card and they are only available while supplies last. Complimentary court reservations Even if you're not attending the U.S. Open, your card could score you a complimentary tennis or pickleball court reservation. American Express teamed up with Break the Love to offer cardholders access to 10,000 court reservations across 500 tennis and pickleball courts across New York City. Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis through September 24 by using your American Express card on the Break the Love website. Each reservation is for two players, and minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Best American Express cards for event benefits American Express cardholders can take advantage of exclusive benefits at sporting events, concerts, Broadway shows and more. Perks can include access to ticket presales, premium seating, cardmember-only lounges and exclusive entrances at major venues. More premium cards can unlock access to "By Invitation Only" experiences, like the Centurion Lounge at the U.S. Open. Here are some of the best American Express cards to consider for special event benefits:

Chase U.S. Open benefits

Chase Pass All Chase customers can sign up for a Chase Pass, which unlocks access to the various customer-exclusive benefits available at the U.S. Open. This includes Chase Lounge reservation access, Chase Terrace access and a chance to win prizes at the Chase South Plaza booths. The pass also grants one complimentary drink at the IHG Lemon Bar during happy hour. Upon registration, you'll receive a QR code in your email that you can use to redeem your perks. Chase Lounge

After enrolling for the Chase Pass, you can make a reservation for the Chase Lounge, located in the Chase Center by the East Gate entrance. It offers complimentary light refreshments, a U.S. Open hat customization station, a morning grab-and-go coffee bar and live streaming of the tennis matches. So, if you'd like to cool off during or in between matches, the Chase Lounge is a great place to do so. If you aren't able to make a reservation in advance, you'll be able to join a waitlist on-site. Chase Terrace If you like the idea of the lounge, but would rather watch the tennis matches first-hand, the Chase Terrace may be more up your alley. The Chase Terrace is an exclusive, outdoor lounge located next to the grandstand. It offers shaded seating, complimentary light refreshments, a private cash bar, a custom bracelet station and elevated viewing of courts 8, 9 and 10. While a reservation is not required for the Terrace, access is only open to Chase Pass holders. Capacity is also limited so be sure to arrive sooner rather than later. Free cellphone charging Chase has over 40,000 portable chargers available for rent free of charge at stations across the grounds. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™. Tennis at the Seaport Cardholders of the Chase Sapphire Reserve® can purchase 45-minute clinics or open court time at a pop-up tennis court on the rooftop of Pier 17 in New York City's Seaport District. Members are allowed up to three guests with varying time slots from September 7 to September 9. More information is available via the Ultimate Rewards® portal. Best Chase cards for event benefits All Chase credit cardholders and banking customers have access to Chase Experiences, which unlocks access to exclusive events and experiences. Aside from the U.S. Open, cardholders can also enjoy perks like ticket presales, priority entry, preferred seating and access to VIP lounges at events like Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, and at venues like Madison Square Garden, Chase Center and Chase Field. Even better, cardholders can redeem their Ultimate Rewards® points for many of these experiences. Those with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve® get even more event benefits, including access to the Sapphire Dining series.

Other cards to consider for entertainment purchases

While many U.S. Open credit card perks are limited to American Express and Chase cardholders, there are other credit cards that can help you save money at the tournament as well. For example, if you have the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card, you can purchase your U.S. Open tickets through the Capital One Entertainment portal to earn 8% cashback. That's one of the highest returns available for entertainment spending.

The Citi Custom Cash® Card is also worth considering since it earns 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent (then 1%). One of those categories is live entertainment, which includes sporting event tickets. The card has no annual fee and cardholders also have access to various ticket presales and other perks through the Citi Entertainment portal.

Bottom line

While rewards credit cards are perhaps best known for their travel benefits, they can provide numerous other valuable perks, including access to special areas and experiences at events like the U.S. Open. Not only can these benefits elevate your experience at the events, but they may even help you save money. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

