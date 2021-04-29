Wealthfront releases a new 'Self-Driving Money' feature to make saving easier

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

One of the biggest hurdles when trying to save money is just that — actually doing it.

Sure, most of us are familiar with the personal finance advice to pay yourself first. And who wouldn't want a high-yield savings account holding a three-to-six month emergency fund? We all know how important these money milestones are when you're working toward financial security.

But the reality is saving can be a real challenge for anyone regardless of how much money they make. Unexpected needs always seem to arise, like a car repair or a doctor's bill, not to mention everyday expenses that can add up quick month over month. And once our needs are met, then come all the wants, making it hard to prioritize saving even when you want to.

That's where Wealfront's Self-Driving Money™ feature comes in. It's a budgeting tool that fully automates your savings plan according to your financial goals and directs your money to the right account(s).

Instead of using spreadsheets and cash envelopes, users select their preferences and let Wealthfront automation pay bills and allocate savings for an emergency fund, short-term savings and bigger, long-term goals.

Wealthfront Investment Account users may already have experience relying on Wealthfront's robo-advisor services. Self-Driving Money aims to add a similar level of service to the Wealthfront Cash Account (a basic no-fee checking option).

Here's a snapshot what that could look like in action: