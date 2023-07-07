What is a mansion tax and how much does it cost?

Buying a home often feels like nothing more than weathering an onslaught of fees and taxes. Lender fees, property taxes, down payments and closing costs are among some of the financial hurdles you have to clear to become a proud homeowner. But depending on where the home is located and how much it sold for, buyers may also be on the hook for yet another fee: a mansion tax.

What is a mansion tax?

A mansion tax is a type of real estate transfer tax that's triggered when properties are sold above a certain amount. As the name suggests, the mansion tax applies primarily to expensive properties, though, the exact amount varies by state and sometimes city. In New York City, for example, properties that sell for above $1 million would have a mansion tax — even if it's a studio apartment (mansion taxes can apply to any residential property, including co-ops and condos). The homebuyer typically pays the mansion tax as a percentage of the home's sale price.

Which states have a mansion tax?

At the time of writing, only seven U.S. states levy a mansion tax. Connecticut: 2.25% on properties exceeding $2.5 million

District of Columbia: 1.45% on properties sold for $400,000 or more

Hawaii: Marginal rates between 10% and 20% for estates valued at over $5.49 million

New Jersey: 1% on real estate purchases over $1 million

New York: 1% to 3.9% on residential purchases of $1 million or more

Vermont: 16% on properties valued over $5 million

While California doesn't currently impose a mansion tax, Los Angeles County does. The tax, which went into effect in April 2023, weighs in at 4% for all Los Angeles properties sold or transferred above $5 million or more, and 5.5% for properties sold or transferred for above $10 million. As you can see, a mansion tax can add significantly to the upfront costs of buying a home.

Bottom line

Depending on the cost of your home and where you buy the home, you may have to pay a mansion tax. These taxes vary by state and (sometimes) city, so make sure you talk with your realtor or attorney about the potential cost. Mansion taxes can make an already expensive home even pricier. However, looking for ways to save on your mortgage can help those upfront costs feel a bit more affordable. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

