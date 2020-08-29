A millennial millionaire with 15 credit cards shares the one time he won't open a new one

At 28 years old, Todd Baldwin is a self-made millennial millionaire thanks to his investment in real estate. But along with the six rental properties — worth over $4 million — that he currently pays mortgages on, Baldwin likes his plastic. Today, the avid credit card user has 15 cards in his name. Credit card sign-up offers come in handy for Baldwin when he knows he has a big expense coming up, such as furnishing one of his properties to list on Airbnb or making a repair on his car, a paid-off 2009 Ford Focus he shares with his wife. Since he is making the expense anyways, he figures he might as well earn some rewards for it. Baldwin usually opens up a new credit card every six months, depending on what the perks are. "I look for new account bonuses, airline miles and cash back," he tells CNBC Select. "I currently have enough miles to travel to and from Europe completely for free." Baldwin sticks to the recommended timeline to open new credit cards, which is roughly no more than every six months. But although he likes to take advantage of cards' generous welcome bonuses, there is one scenario when he refuses to apply for new credit. His steadfast rule is to refrain from doing so while he is in the process of buying real estate because he knows it lowers his credit score.

How applying for new credit lowers your credit score

Because of the immediate impact on his 3-digit credit score, Baldwin doesn't risk applying for credit within a few months before he is trying to get approved to buy a new property. "If I think I'll be applying for a new property in the next 90 days, I won't apply for any new credit," Baldwin says. This guideline pertains to any type of borrower, not just credit card optimizers like Baldwin. Applying for new credit, whether it be a credit card or a car loan, temporarily dings your credit score a few points because it results as a "hard inquiry" on your credit report. When a credit card issuer or lender pulls your credit report from one of the three main credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax or TransUnion) to see how credit worthy you are, this is called a hard inquiry (or "hard pull"). Regardless if you end up being approved or denied for the credit card or loan, you still have a hard inquiry listed on your credit report. Fortunately, your score can bounce back in a few months if you use your card responsibly, like paying your balances on time and in full. And although hard inquiries remain on your credit report for two years, popular scoring model FICO only considers inquiries from the last 12 months when calculating your credit score, and they make up only 10% of a FICO score calculation. The damage is also not much: According to FICO, one credit inquiry on most people's credit reports will take less than five points off of their FICO score. Learn more: The 5 reasons why your credit score might suddenly drop

Are hard inquiries OK to have?

