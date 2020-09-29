Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Beginner’s Guide to Credit Scores
Best Rewards Credit Cards
How to Use Credit Cards
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Latest

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Barclays launch 3 new credit cards to help you earn free nights faster

The new Wyndham Rewards Earner credit cards from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Barclays can help card holders maximize rewards on eligible properties and gas, plus earn free nights faster.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach - Clearwater, FL
Wyndham

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Barclays just launched a brand new credit card program for their 10-year co-brand partnership. This refresh includes three new cards that can help you maximize rewards and earn free nights at Wyndham properties faster.

The three new cards include: Wyndham Rewards® Earner℠ Card, Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card and Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card. The new suite of cards replace the old Wyndham Rewards® Visa® Card, which is now closed to new applicants. Old Wyndham Rewards card holders can continue to use their card or migrate to one of the new cards. 

CNBC Select shares what you need to know about the new cards.

Wyndham

Wyndham Rewards Earner Card

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Card is the entry-level card with no annual fee. This card is similar to the old Wyndham card and continues the same welcome bonus offer: Earn 30,000 bonus points, enough for up to four free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days from account opening.

However, the new card is better thanks to increased rewards rates:

  • 5X points on Hotels By Wyndham and gas purchases
  • 2X points on restaurants, at grocery stores (excluding Target and Walmart) and on eligible purchases made at Wyndham Timeshare properties (including maintenance fee and loan payments)
  • 1X point on all other purchases
  • Plus earn 7,500 bonus points each anniversary year after spending $15,000 on purchases

Beyond rewards, you'll receive Wyndham Rewards Gold membership, which includes free wifi, late checkout, preferred room selection and more. This perk also remains the same as the old card.

Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card is the more premium offer with elevated rewards and benefits. This card has a $75 annual fee, though that's much lower than luxury credit cards with $550 annual fees like Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

Card holders can benefit from earning 45,000 bonus points, enough for up to six free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days from account opening. That's 15,000 more points than the Earner Card, which is effectively worth two more free nights.

The rewards you earn are also higher:

  • 6X points on Hotels By Wyndham and gas purchases
  • 4X points on restaurants, at grocery stores (excluding Target and Walmart) and on eligible purchases made at Wyndham Timeshare properties (including maintenance fee and loan payments)
  • 1X point on all other purchases
  • Receive 7,500 bonus points each anniversary year with no spending requirement, unlike the Earner Card.

You'll also receive Wyndham Rewards Platinum membership, which offers early check-in, car rental upgrades and more.

Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card

Wyndham is also entering the business card market with the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card. This card has a $95 annual fee, which can be offset by the generous rewards you can earn.

You can start off earning 45,000 bonus points, enough for up to six free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days from account opening.

Then the rewards rates are geared toward Wyndham stays and typical business expenses:

  • 8X points on Hotels By Wyndham and gas purchases
  • 5X points on marketing, advertising, and utilities
  • 1X point on all other purchases
  • Receive 15,000 bonus points each anniversary year with no spending requirement.

The business card also offers the highest membership level: Diamond. This status grants you access to suite upgrades, a welcome amenity at check-in at select hotels and more. You can also benefit from cell phone protection when you pay your wireless bill with your card.

All Wyndham Rewards Earner Cards also have no foreign transaction fees, $0 fraud liability protection, 10% discount when you redeem points for free nights and exclusive savings when you book stays at the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card member rate.

Bottom line

If you're a loyal Wyndham consumer, you should consider one of these new cards that can help you achieve a free night reward at Wyndham properties including Wyndham, LaQuinta, Wingate, Days Inn and more.

But if you don't visit Wyndham properties, consider alternative travel cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. The Sapphire Preferred is offering a massive 80,000-point bonus for a limited time, after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Don't miss:

Information about the Wyndham Rewards® Earner℠ Card, Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card and Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Travel and dining rewards, plus Lyft and DoorDash benefits
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
80,000 bonus points – that’s $1,000 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Monthly fee waived for qualifying students
Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking®
$100 offer for new checking customers
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee and earn cash back at U.S. supermarkets
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
$150 offer plus, apply by 10/7/2020 and earn 20% back on Amazon purchases, up to $200 back, in the first 6 months
IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+ Credit
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best overall paid credit monitoring service
IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+ Credit
Sign up for an annual plan and you’ll only pay for 10 months
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards