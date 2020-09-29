Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Barclays launch 3 new credit cards to help you earn free nights faster

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Barclays just launched a brand new credit card program for their 10-year co-brand partnership. This refresh includes three new cards that can help you maximize rewards and earn free nights at Wyndham properties faster.
The three new cards include: Wyndham Rewards® Earner℠ Card, Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card and Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card. The new suite of cards replace the old Wyndham Rewards® Visa® Card, which is now closed to new applicants. Old Wyndham Rewards card holders can continue to use their card or migrate to one of the new cards.
CNBC Select shares what you need to know about the new cards.
The Wyndham Rewards Earner Card is the entry-level card with no annual fee. This card is similar to the old Wyndham card and continues the same welcome bonus offer: Earn 30,000 bonus points, enough for up to four free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days from account opening.
However, the new card is better thanks to increased rewards rates:
Beyond rewards, you'll receive Wyndham Rewards Gold membership, which includes free wifi, late checkout, preferred room selection and more. This perk also remains the same as the old card.
The Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card is the more premium offer with elevated rewards and benefits. This card has a $75 annual fee, though that's much lower than luxury credit cards with $550 annual fees like Chase Sapphire Reserve®.
Card holders can benefit from earning 45,000 bonus points, enough for up to six free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days from account opening. That's 15,000 more points than the Earner Card, which is effectively worth two more free nights.
The rewards you earn are also higher:
You'll also receive Wyndham Rewards Platinum membership, which offers early check-in, car rental upgrades and more.
Wyndham is also entering the business card market with the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card. This card has a $95 annual fee, which can be offset by the generous rewards you can earn.
You can start off earning 45,000 bonus points, enough for up to six free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days from account opening.
Then the rewards rates are geared toward Wyndham stays and typical business expenses:
The business card also offers the highest membership level: Diamond. This status grants you access to suite upgrades, a welcome amenity at check-in at select hotels and more. You can also benefit from cell phone protection when you pay your wireless bill with your card.
All Wyndham Rewards Earner Cards also have no foreign transaction fees, $0 fraud liability protection, 10% discount when you redeem points for free nights and exclusive savings when you book stays at the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card member rate.
If you're a loyal Wyndham consumer, you should consider one of these new cards that can help you achieve a free night reward at Wyndham properties including Wyndham, LaQuinta, Wingate, Days Inn and more.
But if you don't visit Wyndham properties, consider alternative travel cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. The Sapphire Preferred is offering a massive 80,000-point bonus for a limited time, after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
Information about the Wyndham Rewards® Earner℠ Card, Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card and Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.