Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Barclays launch 3 new credit cards to help you earn free nights faster

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Barclays just launched a brand new credit card program for their 10-year co-brand partnership. This refresh includes three new cards that can help you maximize rewards and earn free nights at Wyndham properties faster. The three new cards include: Wyndham Rewards® Earner℠ Card, Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card and Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card. The new suite of cards replace the old Wyndham Rewards® Visa® Card, which is now closed to new applicants. Old Wyndham Rewards card holders can continue to use their card or migrate to one of the new cards. CNBC Select shares what you need to know about the new cards.

Wyndham

Wyndham Rewards Earner Card

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Card is the entry-level card with no annual fee. This card is similar to the old Wyndham card and continues the same welcome bonus offer: Earn 30,000 bonus points, enough for up to four free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days from account opening. However, the new card is better thanks to increased rewards rates: 5X points on Hotels By Wyndham and gas purchases

2X points on restaurants, at grocery stores (excluding Target and Walmart) and on eligible purchases made at Wyndham Timeshare properties (including maintenance fee and loan payments)

1X point on all other purchases

Plus earn 7,500 bonus points each anniversary year after spending $15,000 on purchases Beyond rewards, you'll receive Wyndham Rewards Gold membership, which includes free wifi, late checkout, preferred room selection and more. This perk also remains the same as the old card.

Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card is the more premium offer with elevated rewards and benefits. This card has a $75 annual fee, though that's much lower than luxury credit cards with $550 annual fees like Chase Sapphire Reserve®. Card holders can benefit from earning 45,000 bonus points, enough for up to six free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days from account opening. That's 15,000 more points than the Earner Card, which is effectively worth two more free nights. The rewards you earn are also higher: 6X points on Hotels By Wyndham and gas purchases

4X points on restaurants, at grocery stores (excluding Target and Walmart) and on eligible purchases made at Wyndham Timeshare properties (including maintenance fee and loan payments)

1X point on all other purchases

Receive 7,500 bonus points each anniversary year with no spending requirement, unlike the Earner Card. You'll also receive Wyndham Rewards Platinum membership, which offers early check-in, car rental upgrades and more.

Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card

Wyndham is also entering the business card market with the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card. This card has a $95 annual fee, which can be offset by the generous rewards you can earn. You can start off earning 45,000 bonus points, enough for up to six free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days from account opening. Then the rewards rates are geared toward Wyndham stays and typical business expenses: 8X points on Hotels By Wyndham and gas purchases

5X points on marketing, advertising, and utilities

1X point on all other purchases

Receive 15,000 bonus points each anniversary year with no spending requirement. The business card also offers the highest membership level: Diamond. This status grants you access to suite upgrades, a welcome amenity at check-in at select hotels and more. You can also benefit from cell phone protection when you pay your wireless bill with your card. All Wyndham Rewards Earner Cards also have no foreign transaction fees, $0 fraud liability protection, 10% discount when you redeem points for free nights and exclusive savings when you book stays at the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card member rate.

Bottom line

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.