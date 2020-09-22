Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Beginner’s Guide to Credit Scores
Best Rewards Credit Cards
How to Use Credit Cards
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Latest

Capital One Venture card is offering 100,000 bonus miles for a limited time, plus more ways for you to redeem miles

Capital One has released a huge 100,000-mile bonus for the Venture credit card. Here's how to earn this limited-time offer and redeem miles for food delivery, takeout and streaming services.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Capital One is the latest card issuer to offer an elevated welcome bonus on one of its cards, the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card. Eligible new cardholders can earn up to a 100,000-mile bonus, which you can redeem for a statement credit to cover food delivery, streaming services and more — thanks to Capital One extending the time frame for these redemption options.

CNBC Select breaks down how you can earn the new welcome bonus offer and the extended time period for select reward redemptions.

New Venture card 100,000-mile bonus

New Venture cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $20,000 on purchases within the first 12 months of account opening. This is double the amount of miles as the prior 50,000-mile bonus, which required you spend $3,000 within the first three months. This new bonus offer is broken up into two tiers.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Spend $3,000 within the first three months from account opening and earn 50,000 bonus miles.
  2. Spend an additional $17,000 (for a total of $20,000) within the first 12 months from account opening and earn another 50,000 miles. This would earn you a total of 100,000 miles.

If the elevated bonus is out of reach, you can still earn the normal 50,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening and forgo the additional 50,000 bonus miles. Just earning half of the bonus is a good idea if it’s a stretch for you to spend $20,000 within 12 months. After all, any rewards you earn aren’t worth falling into debt and incurring interest charges.

And if you don't spend $3,000 within the first three months, you can still qualify to earn 100,000 miles if you spend $20,000 within 12 months.

This new offer is open to new applicants. Existing or previous Venture cardholders may not be eligible for this offer. And while this is a limited-time offer, there's currently no end date.

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
Learn More
Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

  • Welcome bonus

    50,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0 first year, then $95

  • Intro APR

    N/A for purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    17.24% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

New mile redemptions for food delivery, takeout, streaming services and phone services are extended through 2020

Back in April, Capital One introduced new ways for its travel credit card holders to redeem miles. New redemption options included food delivery, takeout, streaming services and phone services, depending on whether you have a consumer Venture or VentureOne card or a business Spark Miles card. The temporary adjustments were originally planned to end on September 30, but they have been extended through December 31, 2020.

Here’s the breakdown of the Capital One miles redemption options, broken down by the card you have:

You can redeem miles for eligible food delivery, takeout, streaming services and phone services in the same way you redeem miles for travel purchases with Purchase Eraser. Redemptions made through Purchase Eraser can only be applied to purchases made within the past 90 days. Learn more about how to redeem Capital One miles for food delivery, takeout, streaming services and phone services.

Don’t miss:

Information about the Capital One® cards has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Travel and dining rewards, plus Lyft and DoorDash benefits
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
80,000 bonus points – that’s $1,000 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Monthly fee waived for qualifying students
Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking®
$100 offer for new checking customers
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee and earn cash back at U.S. supermarkets
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
$150 offer plus, apply by 10/7/2020 and earn 20% back on Amazon purchases, up to $200 back, in the first 6 months
IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+ Credit
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best overall paid credit monitoring service
IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+ Credit
Sign up for an annual plan and you’ll only pay for 10 months
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards