Asian shares gain as White House upheaval digested; Caixin PMI better-than-expected

The Caixin manufacturing PMI on Tuesday showed that growth in the Chinese manufacturing sector accelerated in July, Reuters reported. The Caixin PMI rose to stand at 51.1 for the month of July, compared to the 50.4 figure seen in June. That was also above the 50.4 forecast by analysts in a Reuters survey.

Official PMI data released Monday came in below expectations. The official PMI for July stood at 51.4, lower than the 51.6 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Independent economist Andy Xie told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he didn't put much weight on the bounce in results of the private sector survey. The revival in the commodities sector has contributed to improvements seen in the private sector, but is unlikely to be a long-term trend, he said.

"Most private companies are still struggling ... This round of recovery was based on government sector spending last year and I don't think that's going to last with the crackdown on financial leverage," Xie said.

In the U.S., Anthony Scaramucci was fired by President Donald Trump just 10 days after he was tapped to be White House communications director. The dismissal, reportedly to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate, came several days after Scaramucci's profanity-laden call to a New Yorker reporter.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six rivals, stood at 92.886 at 12:01 p.m. HK/SIN, after trading as high as 93.535 earlier in the overnight session. The index had tumbled overnight to its lowest levels since May 2016.

The greenback also ceded ground against the yen after falling to its lowest levels in six weeks overnight, Reuters data showed. The dollar last fetched 110.17 yen after falling as low as 109.98 earlier in the session.

Market movers included several Japanese corporates that reported first-quarter earnings after the market close on Monday. Shares of Japan Airlines rose 2.21 percent after the airline on Monday revised upwards its full-year earnings forecast after the airline's first-quarter earnings rose 12 percent on year Monday.

Panasonic said first-quarter operating profits rose 16.9 percent, in line with expectations, while Mizuho Financial Group announced net profits fell nearly 11 percent due to low interest rates. Panasonic stock was off 1.51 percent and Mizuho declined 0.76 percent.

In other corporate news, authorities in India have raised concerns over Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group's proposed acquisition of Gland Pharma, Reuters reported. If the deal goes through, it would be China's largest takeover in India, the news agency added. The move also comes amid heightened scrutiny in China of foreign investments made by local corporates. Shares of Fosun Pharmaceutical traded in Hong Kong were down 1.22 percent and Shanghai-listed shares fell 1.03 percent.

On the earnings front, Japan's Honda and Sony, and Hong Kong's SJM Holdings are expected to report results.

Oil prices extended overnight gains. Brent crude edged up 0.09 percent to trade at $52.77 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 0.16 percent to trade above the $50 mark at $50.25 a barrel.

The commodity had hit two-month highs overnight on talk of the possibility of U.S. sanctions against Venezuela's oil sector after a controversial election on Sunday. The U.S. has only slapped sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro so far, Reuters reported.

In currencies, the euro soared to a two-and-a-half year high against the greenback overnight on solid euro zone inflation data. The common currency stood at $1.1827 at 12:04 p.m. HK/SIN after trading as high as $1.1845 earlier in the session.

"It's been a combination of continued momentum appetite for the euro, aided by somewhat better-than-expected data out of Europe, mixed data from the U.S., and over recent hours, more revolving doors at the White House," said National Australia Bank Director of Economics David de Garis in a Tuesday morning note.

Investors are also expected to keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision due 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN, which could have implications for the Aussie dollar. The Australian currency traded at $0.8024 ahead of the decision.

Stateside, U.S. equities were mixed on optimism over a strong earnings season, even though major tech stocks pulled back.