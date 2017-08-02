Dow could eclipse 22,000 at the open on sharp gains in Apple stock

On the back of Apple's (AAPL) 6 percent earnings-inspired rise in premarket trading, U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, giving the Dow a real shot at gaining the 36 points needed to cross 22,000 for the first time ever. The Dow logged its fifth straight record close on Tuesday. (CNBC)

While the move in Apple grabs the headlines today, shares of Boeing (BA) have been the real standout since the Dow crossed 21,000 on March 1, accounting for about 45 percent of the advance. McDonald's has been the second biggest driver at 20 percent. (CNBC)

Ahead of Friday's release of the government's monthly employment data, U.S. companies added 178,000 jobs in July on a surge in service-related occupations and despite a decrease in manufacturing jobs, according to the latest ADP and Moody's Analytics report. (CNBC)



* Mortgage applications slide 2.8%, even as interest rates stay low (CNBC)

It's another busy morning for corporate earnings, with AutoNation (AN), Mondelez (MDLZ), and Time Warner (TWX) scheduled to report. Leading the after-the-bell list are Tesla (TSLA), Square (SQ), Cheesecake Factory, and Zynga (ZNGA). (CNBC)

Bitcoin was steady this morning as digital miners completed a split of the cryptocurrency and worked to create more of the new, split-off called bitcoin cash. Trading in bitcoin cash was available on some exchanges, but remained a fraction of bitcoin's price. (CNBC)