Dow could eclipse 22,000 at the open on sharp gains in Apple stock

Apple (AAPL), late Tuesday, reported fiscal third quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates, and issued a better than expected current quarter sales outlook. (CNBC)
* Transcript of Apple CEO Tim Cook's interview with CNBC
Despite expectations for a so-called "lame duck" quarter ahead of the iPhone 8 launch, Apple sold 41 million iPhones during its third quarter, surpassing 1.2 billion total iPhones sold. (CNBC)
* Cook says iPhone to become 'even more essential' with augmented reality (CNBC)
* Apple's China revenues fall 10 percent; analyst claims iPhone ' out of fashion' there (CNBC)
Apple's cash pile swelled again, hitting a record $261.5 billion for the quarter, compared with $256.8 billion in the tech giant's fiscal second quarter. That's up 13 percent year over year. (CNBC)
* Cook says Apple has a 'large project' on autonomous systems (CNBC)
Mondelez International (MDLZ) announced today that it's named Dirk Van de Put as its new CEO as long-time chief executive Irene Rosenfeld retires. Rosenfeld will step down effective November 2017. (CNBC)
AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares were losing about 25 percent in premarket trading after the theater chain forecast a second quarter loss of $1.34 to $1.36 per share compared to prior expectations for just a 3 cent loss. AMC also unveiled cost reduction measures (CNBC).
Democrats are calling for harsh new punishments on companies that outsource jobs and a crackdown on currency manipulation, embracing a more populist economic agenda as they seek to win back control of Congress in next year's midterm elections.(CNBC)
The Trump administration is preparing broad trade action against China, signaling a shift away from an emphasis on greater cooperation. The White House has become frustrated by Beijing's reluctance to confront North Korea over its weapons programs. (NY Times)
* China to Trump: We can't fix the North Korea problem (CNBC)
* Tillerson says US wants North Korea dialogue 'at some point' (Reuters)
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year, amid rising tensions with North Korea. (AP)
Trump grudgingly accepted new congressional sanctions on Russia, the top U.S. diplomat said, remarks in contrast with those of Vice President Mike Pence, who said the bill showed Trump and Congress speaking "with a unified voice." (Reuters)
The Trump administration is directing the Justice Department to explore whether it can sue institutions of higher education over affirmative action policies that the White House deems discriminatory against white applicants. (NY Times)
Major health insurers in some states are seeking Obamacare premiums increases of as much as 30 percent or more for 2018 plans, as companies try to make decisions for next year while the Trump administration and Republicans on Capitol Hill push for health-care changes. (WSJ)
* An influential GOP senator urges Trump to extend key Obamacare subsidies (CNBC)
* Anthem to cut back Obamacare plan offerings in California (Reuters)
President Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump." (AP)
Herbalife (HLF) raised its earnings outlook for the year, but lowered the midpoints of its revenue outlook. The nutritional products firm beat estimates on earnings in its late quarter. But revenue fell short.
FireEye (FEYE) reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 4 cents per share, smaller than the 12 cents predicted by analysts. Revenue also beat. The cybersecurity firm also raised its full year earnings and revenue guidance.
Garmin (GRMN) came in 7 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 88 cents per share, while revenue also beat forecasts. The GPS device maker saw strength in its fitness products, which more than offset weakness in automotive navigation offerings.
Dealership giant AutoNation (AN) reported earnings of 86 cents per share for its latest quarter, 11 cents below estimates, with revenue also missing forecasts amid overall slumping auto sales.
Generac (GNRC) earned an adjusted 69 cents per share for its latest quarter, 5 cents above estimates, while revenue beat forecasts as well. The maker of power generators for homes and businesses said shipments of home standby generators were particularly strong.
Verizon (VZ) struck a deal to buy WideOpenWest (WOW) for $225 million. WideOpenWest is a fiber cable company in the Chicago area whose wiring provides mobile and internet services.
Jacobs Engineering (JEC) is near a deal to buy Colorado-based engineering services firm CH2M for $2.85 billion in cash and stock, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Illumina (ILMN) came in 13 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 82 cents per share, with revenue for the DNA sequencing company also above forecasts. Illumina also increased its full year forecast.
Rio Tinto (RIO) reported its first half profits more than doubled, and the mining company accompanied the announcement with a record dividend and an additional $1 billion stock buyback.
Costco (COST) announced the death of its co-founder and chairman Jeff Brotman. The 74-year-old passed away on Tuesday morning. Brotman and former CEO Jim Sinegal started the warehouse retailer in 1983.
It's a six-figure job description that sounds like it's straight out of a movie: NASA is currently looking for a Planetary Protection Officer to safeguard Earth and its inhabitants from an alien invasion. (CNBC)