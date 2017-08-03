Asia markets set to open lower after report on Russia investigation spooks US investors

Futures point to a lower open for Asian markets on Friday, after U.S. stocks whipsawed overnight on the back of a report that the special counsel investigation into Trump and his campaign was intensifying.

Australia's SPI futures traded at 5,664, which was a touch lower than the ASX 200's previous close at 5,735.12.

Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,970, while Osaka futures were at 19,950. The Japanese benchmark index finished the Thursday session at 20,029.26.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia, has impaneled a grand jury in Washington, which, the newspaper reported, means the probe is intensifying and could stretch "for months."

Analysts said that while the news was not particularly a "great surprise," its emergence saw both the dollar and Treasury yields fall back a touch ahead of the U.S. market close.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, traded at 92.792 at 5:58 a.m. HK/SIN — somewhat lower than an earlier high of 93.038.