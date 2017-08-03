    ×

    Asia markets set to open lower after report on Russia investigation spooks US investors

    • Asia was set to open lower after U.S. stocks wavered following a report that the Russia investigation was intensifying
    • The Wall Street Journal reported that Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington
    • The Australian dollar will be closely watched by investors ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's quarterly statement on monetary policy.
    Andrew Watson | Getty Images

    Futures point to a lower open for Asian markets on Friday, after U.S. stocks whipsawed overnight on the back of a report that the special counsel investigation into Trump and his campaign was intensifying.

    Australia's SPI futures traded at 5,664, which was a touch lower than the ASX 200's previous close at 5,735.12.

    Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,970, while Osaka futures were at 19,950. The Japanese benchmark index finished the Thursday session at 20,029.26.

    The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia, has impaneled a grand jury in Washington, which, the newspaper reported, means the probe is intensifying and could stretch "for months."

    Analysts said that while the news was not particularly a "great surprise," its emergence saw both the dollar and Treasury yields fall back a touch ahead of the U.S. market close.

    The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, traded at 92.792 at 5:58 a.m. HK/SIN — somewhat lower than an earlier high of 93.038.

    The Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar to trade at 109.97 compared to levels below 111.0 reached in the previous week.

    Meanwhile, the Australian dollar traded at $0.7949. The Aussie will be watched closely ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's statement on monetary policy and the June retail sales number due Friday.

    Statements on monetary policy are issued four times a year and sets out the RBA's assessment of current economic conditions at home and abroad, along with the outlook for Australian inflation and output growth.

    Earlier this week, the RBA kept its cash rate unchanged at 1.50 percent, and Governor Philip Lowe said the central bank's forecasts for the Australian economy are "largely unchanged."

    "Nevertheless markets are on guard for an upwards revision to their near term inflation forecasts (driven by utility prices rises) but possible small downgrade to medium term inflation forecasts (on soft wages growth and/or exchange rate gains since May)," Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

    The British pound traded at $1.3136 on Friday morning after the Bank of England held interest rates steady at 0.25 percent on Thursday, in line with expectations.

