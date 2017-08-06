Poll: What workplace change do you want most?

The vast majority of employees in the United States are uninspired by their jobs, a new study suggested. According to the 2016 Workforce Purpose Index, only 30 percent of the U.S. workforce considers themselves actively involved, enthusiastic and committed to their work.

But what do workers prize, and dislike, about their workplace?

It appears that employees value working for brand-name, ambitious firms, and also enjoy feeling a sense of purpose while at work.

On the other hand, they greatly dislike when their bosses claim credit for their work — voting that the worst behavior an employer can have, a survey by human resources software firm Bamboo HR revealed.

