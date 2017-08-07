    ×

    US Markets

    Earnings, North Korea sanctions set to take the spotlight on Wall Street

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, as investors geared up for more earnings releases.

    Earnings season continues on Monday, with a number of major companies set to report. Avis Budget, CBS, Marriott, Tyson Foods and Booz Allen Hamilton will be some of the names to publish earnings.
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 31, 2014 in New York City.
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 31, 2014 in New York City.

    On the data front, the consumer credit data is set to come out at 3.00 p.m. ET on Monday. Markets are also likely to get a boost in sentiment during trade, following Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs report.

    In the previous session, U.S. stocks finished on a high note, after the economy added 209,000 jobs in the last month, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

    In the political sphere, investors will be keeping a close eye on tensions surrounding North Korea. On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in jointly agreed in a call, to apply maximum pressure and sanctions on North Korea, according to Reuters.

    Meanwhile, North Korea responded to the United Nations' latest set of sanctions imposed on the country, stating that it would infringe the country's sovereignty; Reuters said citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    Two leading officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to speak on Monday. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be in Nashville and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be at a Sioux Falls Rotary Club event.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Looking to commodities, oil prices ticked lower in morning trade as rising output from OPEC members weighed on sentiment. At 5.00 a.m. ET, U.S. crude hovered around $49.03 per barrel, while Brent stood around $51.81.

    In Europe, stocks were under slight pressure in morning trade, while Asia-Pacific markets finished trade on a relatively positive note.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---