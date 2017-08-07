Earnings, North Korea sanctions set to take the spotlight on Wall Street

On the data front, the consumer credit data is set to come out at 3.00 p.m. ET on Monday. Markets are also likely to get a boost in sentiment during trade, following Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs report.

In the previous session, U.S. stocks finished on a high note, after the economy added 209,000 jobs in the last month, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

In the political sphere, investors will be keeping a close eye on tensions surrounding North Korea. On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in jointly agreed in a call, to apply maximum pressure and sanctions on North Korea, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, North Korea responded to the United Nations' latest set of sanctions imposed on the country, stating that it would infringe the country's sovereignty; Reuters said citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Two leading officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to speak on Monday. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be in Nashville and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be at a Sioux Falls Rotary Club event.