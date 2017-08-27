Tell us what you think: Which European development will move markets most?

Britain's Labour Party announced Sunday that it supported remaining in the European Union single market for an extended period following Brexit — a move that sets Labour apart from what has been outlined by Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government.

As Brexit talks resume on Monday, markets are also expected to focus their attentions on other political developments in the region. Those include upcoming federal elections in Germany, French President Emmanuel Macron's attempt to reform labor laws and political instability in Italy.

While the Sept. 24 vote in Germany is largely expected to go the way of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, France's Macron could have a harder time with pursuing his agenda: An Ifop poll showed that 57 percent of voters were dissatisfied with his performance just four months into the presidency.

Instability in Italy could also be a concern, with Silvio Berlusconi — a former prime minister — angling to make a political comeback ahead of planned elections in 2018. Meanwhile, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement party continues to poll fairly well among voters, according to Reuters.