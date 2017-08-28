US stock futures mixed as investors gauge Harvey damage and energy market moves

Donald Trump's company was chasing a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow while he ran for president in late 2015 and early 2016, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the proposal and records reviewed by Trump Organization lawyers.



* Trump reportedly demands China action: 'I want someone to bring me some tariffs' (Axios)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, addressing Trump's blaming of "both sides" in the racially charged violence in Charlottesville, told Fox News on Sunday "the president speaks for himself." Meanwhile, Axio reports Trump is growing frustrated with Tillerson.

Trump drew criticism from top Republicans, including Arizona Sen. John McCain, for his pardon of Joseph Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, convicted last month for disobeying a 2011 federal court order to halt immigration raids. (WSJ)

Mark Zuckerberg said young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents should be allowed to remain in the country. The comments put the Facebook (FB) co-founder in the middle of a contentious political battle that could soon be headed to court. (CNBC)

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the 49-year-old heir to one of the world's biggest corporate empires, has filed an appeal against the five-year jail term he was given for bribery and other charges through his lawyer. (Reuters)

CBS (CBS) announced plans to buy Australian customer Ten Network Holdings and launch a streaming service in that country. The U.S. media company beat out a bid from Australian media moguls Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch. (WSJ)

As part of a promotion for its upcoming series "Disjointed" about a woman who lives her dream of opening a marijuana dispensary, Netflix (NFLX) is developing strains of marijuana inspired by 10 of its shows, including "Grace and Frankie" and "Bojack Horseman." (Variety)

A Missouri law taking effect on Monday mandates municipalities follow the state minimum of $7.70 an hour, nullifying the higher $10 per hour floor St. Louis implemented in May. The law also bars a similar hike in Kansas City even though it was never enforced. (WSJ)