How to decide if the iPhone X is worth $1K

Sure it's cool, but is that worth a cool grand?

The Apple iPhone X is loaded with new features, including facial recognition, wireless charging and an improved camera, which could be important if you are considering an upgrade.

But thanks to the complete redesign, it's also the most expensive phone to date with a $999 price tag.

"Consumers are asked to pay $1,000 for the new iPhone X at a time when credit card debt is approaching record highs," said Jill Gonzalez, a senior analyst at WalletHub. "Still, installment plans and other financing arrangements will help the iPhone remain as popular as ever, even if, from an economic point of view, it's not the best time to indulge in such expenses."

About three-quarters of consumers said they don't plan to buy the new iPhone, according to a recent WalletHub survey. Still, Apple fans are likely less price sensitive and may opt for it anyway.