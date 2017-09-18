Wall Street looks to add to all-time highs as the new week begins

A second powerful storm in as many weeks was bearing down on a string of battered Caribbean islands, with forecasters saying Maria would strengthen rapidly into a major hurricane as it rips into the Leeward Islands on toinight. (Reuters)



*The US East Cost could feel a weakened Jose this week (Weather Channel)

President Trump will address the U.N. in New York this week as North Korea's nuclear threat looms. North Korean diplomats will have a front-row seat in the U.N. General Assembly for Trump's speech tomorrow, which will touch on the crisis that has seen Trump and Pyongyang trade threats of military action. (Reuters)



*Trump, Nikki Haley to share US spotlight at UN gathering (Reuters)

*As Trump heads to UN, advisors say North Korea hasn't fully felt sanctions yet (CNBC)

*Trump has three goals at the UN ... here's why one of them is unusual (CNBC)

White House economic advisor Gary Cohn is expected to outline the administration's proposal to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions while restating that its stance on the Paris climate accord has not changed. (WSJ)

Germany's largest bank reportedly expects subpoenas or requests from authorities investigating potential coordination between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government. But until there's a binding request, his bank won't give anything up, Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan said. (CNBC)

Senate investigators are stepping up the pressure on Facebook as concerns rise about the role the social media giant played in Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, the Financial Times reports. (Financial Times)

The parent company of Snapchat has been asked by the government of Saudi Arabia to remove the Al Jazeera Discover Publisher Channel in that country because it violated local laws, the social media company said Sunday. (Reuters)

Software startup Slack Technologies said it raised $250 million from SoftBank and other investors in its latest funding round, boosting the company's valuation to $5.1 billion. (Reuters)

As the U.S. deals with an opioid crisis, many insurers are limiting access to pain medications that carry a lower risk of addiction. Experts tell the Times that opioid drugs are generally cheap while safer alternatives are often more expensive. (NY Times)

Earlier this month, CNBC broke the story that Toys R US is considering bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal now reports it could happen in the next few weeks ahead of the holiday shopping season.

After headwinds buffeting the publishing industry, Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner is putting his company's controlling stake in the publication up for sale. Wenner had long tried to remain an independent publisher in a business favoring size and breadth. (NY Times)