    Cramer Remix: Why FedEx could still deliver huge upside

    • "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer surveys the action in FedEx and explains why he thinks the stock isn't done running higher.
    • Cramer also sits down with the co-founder of a privately-held pet adoption service called Get Your Pet to hear about her plans to reshape home-to-home adoption.
    • In the lightning round, Cramer endorses a high-flying semiconductor play.
    The stock of FedEx went on a wild ride after the shipping giant's Tuesday earnings report, but CNBC's Jim Cramer knew what was behind the move.

    Even though the quarter was widely seen as weak and shares initially fell, the stock turned around and closed up 2 percent on Wednesday.

    "It was a terrific moment to buy, and it was no wonder that the stock of FedEx finished up more than $4 bucks today. You see, there was actually no disappointment. If anything there was tremendous exuberance," the "Mad Money" host said.

    Investors were initially worried about FedEx's European division being hacked, a $300 million problem that the company worked swiftly to fix. But Cramer said other, more powerful drivers overshadowed the cyberbreach.

    "FedEx benefits from a robust global economy, where e-commerce from brick-and-mortar retailers is growing like a weed. One of the execs on the conference call, a fellow by the name of Rajesh Subramaniam, told us, and I quote, 'We are seeing the best year for global trade in years,'" Cramer said.

    FedEx's management attributed the rapid growth to the expansion of manufacturing, particularly in the technology space. With plenty of forward-thinking initiatives underway, the company may quickly regain its place in Wall Street's good graces, Cramer said.

    "In the end, regardless of the hack, this company is doing incredibly well and it's the logical play on worldwide growth," the "Mad Money" host concluded. "Yep, even after FedEx's run today and that amazing reversal, I think it's got a lot more upside."

    The Domino Effect

    In a stock market consumed by news from the Federal Reserve, Cramer was focused on three other events that were domino-like in how they toppled stocks.

    "What were today's dominoes? Well, we got three of them: Apple, specifically issues with the Apple Watch, but also some concerns that the phone may not be that strong, General Mills in what I regard as a flabbergasting disappointment of an earnings report, and still one more miserable quarter from Bed Bath & Beyond," Cramer said on Wednesday.

    Apple's decline was caused by a potential glitch in the new Apple Watch. The Verge discovered that the device had some problems connecting to networks, which occasionally prevented users from making calls, sending texts or using Siri. Apple announced it was working on a fix.

    But Apple's decline caused a domino effect in a slew of its suppliers' stocks including Skyworks Solutions, Qorvo, Cirrus Logic, Texas Instruments, and Broadcom.

    "My take? If you don't own any of these stocks, then I would start picking small at one of them into weakness," Cramer said. But he didn't say the same about the market's other two dominoes.

    Off the Charts: What Now, NVDA?

    As the stock of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia tumbled in after-hours trading on news of a Tesla-AMD partnership focused on self-driving cars, Cramer had to figure out what to do next.

    Shares of Nvidia hit an all-time high on Monday following several analyst upgrades that cited the company's promising position in the fields of artificial intelligence, gaming and data centers.

    But with the stock now falling from its highs, Cramer wouldn't blame investors for feeling uneasy about what's next for Nvidia.

    "Perhaps after its rally and this AMD news, the stock actually deserves to get punished. Perhaps this is just one more buying opportunity, though," the "Mad Money" host said. "You have to know what you're doing and what could happen to the stock."

    So Cramer enlisted the help and charts of technician Carolyn Boroden to predict Nvidia's near-term moves.

    Are You the Problem? Mimecast CEO Talks Cyberattacks

    With the cybersecurity breach at Equifax top of mind on Wall Street, Mimecast chief Peter Bauer said employees are just as critical as technological security when it comes to protecting digital information.

    "Particularly with email security, attackers have figured out that the human sitting behind the computer is one of the weakest links," Bauer told Cramer on Wednesday. "And what an attacker is really interested in is can they get a hold of credentials, could they deploy malware on that person's machine, or could they get their help or cooperation in some way in launching an attack?"

    Bauer is the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Mimecast, a cloud-based company specializing in email cybersecurity and management. Besides putting an emphasis on employee education, his company develops technology to track imperfections in emails that could indicate a potential hack.

    "There's a large number of adversaries really interested in profiteering or sabotaging organizations digitally," Bauer said, placing an emphasis on making corporate managements and boards more aware of the growing problem.

    Get Your Pet Co-Founder on Reshaping Pet Adoption

    Finally, Cramer sat down with Angela Marcus, the co-founder of privately-held start-up Get Your Pet. Her service helps connect pet owners who need to put their pets up for adoption with people who want to adopt through a website, helping owners avoid the largely under-funded shelter system.

    "There's seven and a half million pets entering our shelter system right now in our country," Marcus told Cramer. "I was the operations director for the Pennsylvania SPCA for six years. I can tell you firsthand, shelters are no place for pets, for people who care about their pets."

    Marcus said that two and a half million of the pets entering shelters are being given up by their owners, which is how she and her co-founder, Jeff Tucker, came up with their company.

    "There's a lot of judgment around surrendering a pet to a shelter, and we're here to change that," she said. "Shelters are always going to have a place in our society. We're always going to need someone to care for stray animals or victims of cruelty and neglect, but a pet that has been loved and cared for and someone's life has changed for whatever reason, we want to give them an opportunity to do right by their pet."

    Lightning Round: Stay with STM

    In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his take on some callers' favorite stocks:

    STMicroelectronics: "STMicro is a very good company and I like the semiconductors a lot. Nothing wrong with taking profit on a little, though, and letting the rest run."

    Array Biopharma Inc.: "It just raised a lot of money to be able to expand its portfolio. I think there's a bunch of positive research about it. Makes me feel like it's a very good speculation."

