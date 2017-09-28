Cramer Remix: This e-commerce name is too risky for my taste

As e-commerce grows increasingly competitive, CNBC's Jim Cramer revisited Wayfair, one of the space's most hotly contested stocks, to see how it was faring on Wall Street.

"It seems like every time some analyst comes out with a positive piece of research on Wayfair, someone else comes back with a bearish retort," the "Mad Money" host said.

The online furniture retailer also has one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the market, with roughly 28 percent of its outstanding shares in the hands of short-sellers.

Since Wayfair went public in 2014, the stock has been fairly volatile, getting taken down after a big move up in 2015 and trading narrowly for the following 18 months. But in 2017, shares have taken off, gaining 80 percent since the end of March.

The bears are still hot on Wayfair's tail, though. "I wouldn't go short or long this thing," Cramer concluded.