This former FBI negotiator reveals 3 tips to get what you want

During a presidential election, when a candidate says something that you believe in you say, "that's right," says Voss. "That's what you say when the other person has said something that you actually buy into."
When that happens, the person feels so much more connected to you, which is ideal.
However, Voss warns that this is very different from "you're right," which he says is the worst form of "false agreement" that exists.
"It probably costs people and companies more money across the board and causes people to accuse people of being liars," he says.
The negotiator says that in general people say "you're right" just to get someone off their back or to maintain a relationship. Saying "you're right" does not signify that you agree with the argument that's being presented, he says.
This "two millimeter shift" from getting the other person to say "you're right" to "that's right" is crucial. Plus, it works in all sorts of scenarios from terrorist situations to business negotiations and makes people want to deal with you again, says Voss.
"That's what builds a long-term career," he says, "That's what builds success."