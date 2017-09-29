This former FBI negotiator reveals 3 tips to get what you want

"You're addicted to yes," says Voss. "Yes is always a trap." The problem with yes, he says, is that we're all taught that it's the goal. But people will often just say yes so you will leave them alone. He calls this a "counterfeit yes."

Instead, he says that you should frame questions in a way that makes people want to say no. This may seem counterintuitive, but it works.

He gives an example of running into business executive Jack Welch. Voss says that he wanted Welch to be a guest speaker for an MBA class he was teaching at the University of Southern California. He approached Welch one day and asked him, "Is it a ridiculous idea for you to come and speak to the negotiation course I teach at USC?"

Voss says that framing the question in a way that would garner a no made Welch think speaking to the class would not be ridiculous. He handed over his contact information, Voss recalls.

In fact, the expert negotiator says that, he always trains people to ask their bosses, "Do you want me to fail?"

"You'd be shocked what people are willing to say no to," says Voss.