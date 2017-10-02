Cramer Remix: You won’t regret buying this stock on weakness

Sometimes, CNBC's Jim Cramer feels like Bill Murray's character in the film "Groundhog Day" when he talks about the stock of consulting giant Accenture.

Like Murray's character, the "Mad Money" host feels like he's re-living the same day over and over again when he pounds the table on Accenture's stock, which almost always pulls back after the company reports its quarterly earnings.

"My view is simple: if it ain't broke, don't fix it," Cramer said. "Buying Accenture into even small bouts of weakness has been a hugely winning strategy, and I think it's got more room to run."

Cramer said the stock almost routinely gets ignored or pushed down in the wake of "good, but not amazing" quarters despite strong fundamentals and promising growth drivers. He highlighted its long-term trajectory, much of which has been a rally.

"When a company's track record is this good, you need to take advantage of the most modest pullbacks to do some buying, and they seem to keep happening after every quarter," Cramer said. "That's why I'd pick up some Accenture stock right here, and then you've got to hope it keeps pulling back in order to buy even more at a lower level."