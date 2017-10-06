    ×

    Futures point to a weak open on Wall Street, as US jobs report takes center stage

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly weak open Friday, as the latest U.S. jobs report and speeches by U.S. central bankers get ready to take center stage.

    Data is expected to keep investors on their toes, as a slew of economic releases are set to be released. The major economic release that will have investors on edge is that of the nonfarm payrolls data, which is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    Along with the average hourly wages and the unemployment rate data, the latest set of nonfarm payrolls data should provide an insight into how the U.S. economy and labor market has been faring as of late, especially with the recent hurricanes that wreaked havoc on the region.

    Sticking with data, wholesale trade will come out at 10 a.m. ET while consumer credit will be released at 3 p.m. ET.

    On the final trading day of the week, a number of members from the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to deliver remarks Friday. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be the latest individuals to speak in Austin at the Investing in America's Workforce Capstone conference.

    Elsewhere, New York Fed President William Dudley will likely be weighing in on the importance of higher education for economic mobility at the 56th Annual Financial Literacy & Economic Education Conference, which is set to take place in New York.

    Meanwhile in Missouri, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be at the Bi-State Development 2017 Annual Luncheon Meeting in St. Louis.

    On the commodities front, oil prices came under pressure during early trade, with traders showing signs of concern as another tropical storm appeared to be making its way to the Gulf of Mexico.

    At 5:55 a.m. ET, U.S. crude traded around $50.50 per barrel, while Brent hovered around $56.90.

    Overseas, European stocks were trading in a mixed range during morning market trade, while markets in Asia closed on a positive note. In the previous session, U.S. stocks hit record highs, with the S&P 500 having posted its first eight-day winning streak since 2013.

    No major earnings are set to be published Friday.

