S&P 500 on best run of the millennium; jobs report and Fed in focus

President Donald Trump is expected to announce soon that he will decertify the landmark international deal to curb Iran's nuclear program, a senior administration official told Reuters, in a step that potentially could cause the 2015 accord to unravel.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) won the Nobel Peace Prize today, as the Norwegian Nobel Committee warned the risk of a nuclear conflict is greater than for a long time. (Reuters)

Trump cryptically suggested that a meeting with senior military leaders was "the calm before the storm." Asked what he meant by a "storm," the president replied, "you'll find out," giving no hint at what he could be referencing. (CNBC)

President Trump resumes his push for tax cuts today with an Oval Office meeting designed to highlight the manufacturing industry, including in the state of a vulnerable incumbent Democratic senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia. (USA Today)

White House officials reportedly believe Chief of Staff John Kelly's personal cell phone was compromised, and the breach could have happened as long ago as December. It's unclear what, if any, data may have been accessed. (Politico)

A former British spy who compiled a dossier with allegations that Russia helped Trump in the 2016 presidential election has reportedly met with investigators working for the special counsel on the case. (Reuters)

The National Rifle Association backed "additional regulations" on devices that boost semi-automatic weapons' firing rates, like the tools used by the shooter in the Las Vegas massacre. The group stopped short of pushing Congress to pass a bill banning or regulating the devices. (CNBC)

Tropical Storm Nate roared toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula after drenching Central America in rain that was blamed for at least 22 deaths, and forecasters said it could reach the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane over the weekend. (AP)



*Storm relief strains US military as new report gives sober look at readiness (CNBC)

*Lin-Manuel Miranda gathers artists for storm relief (NY Times)

A new case of Apple's new iPhone popping open due to a swollen battery has been reported in state media in China, the world's biggest smartphone market where the tech giant (AAPL) is seeking to revive faltering sales. (Reuters)



*Hundreds of new emojis are coming to your iPhone soon (CNBC)

General Electric (GE) has eliminated corporate cars for senior executives as the company looks to shave more than $2 billion in costs by the end of 2018 under new CEO John Flannery. (CNBC)

For nearly three decades Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein has faced allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact, The New York Times reports. Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements, according to the report.

The financial services firms that introduced the "Fearless Girl" statue will reportedly pay $5 million to settle federal allegations that female executives were paid less than men in the same positions. (Washington Post)