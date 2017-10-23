S&P 500 is on track to build on its 'perfect week'

Saudi Aramco's plan to take a portion of its business public next year remains on track, the oil giant's chief executive Amin Nasser told CNBC in an exclusive interview. Nasser's comments follow recent reports that the IPO could be delayed into 2019 or shelved in favor of selling private shares to sovereign wealth funds.



Tesla has reportedly made an arrangement with Shanghai's government to built a manufacturing plant in the city's free-trade zone. Tesla will own the factory, rather than partner with a local manufacturer, as it typically the case. (WSJ)



Some of the biggest names in technology have been lavishing millions on Congress during the third quarter, according to government documents. Google, Facebook, and Twitter are sending lawyers to congressional committees on November 1 to testify about Russian political ad buying on their platforms during the 2016 election. (CNBC)

On Sunday's anniversary of former president Ronald Reagan's 1986 signing a major tax overhaul, Trump wrote in an op-ed that the current GOP reform efforts would again make it "Morning in America," a phrase coined in a Reagan campaign ad. (USA Today)



House Republicans are reportedly considering a plan to sharply reduce the amount of income American workers can save in tax-deferred 401(k) retirement accounts as part of a broad effort to rewrite the tax code. (NY Times)



President Donald Trump recognizes Vietnam medic Gary Rose with the Medal of Honor today for heroics in the jungles of Laos in 1970. Over the weekend Sen. John McCain, a POW in Vietnam, mocks Trump's deferment with actually mentioning the president's name. (USA Today)

The U.S government issued a rare public warning that sophisticated hackers are targeting energy and industrial firms, the latest sign that cyber attacks present an increasing threat to the power industry and other public infrastructure. (Reuters)

China's exports to North Korea jumped an annual 20.9 percent in the first three quarters of 2017, customs data showed. From January to September, Asia's largest economy exported $2.55 billion in value to the pariah state. (Reuters)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won a key parliamentary election despite broad unpopularity among voters. A lack of a strong opposition helped his ruling coalition government retain its super majority in the lower house of parliament. (CNBC)

Spotify could be valued at $20 billion when it goes public and eventually be worth $100 billion, according to investment bank GP Bullhound, which advised the streaming music service for a number of years on fundraising. (CNBC)

Jordan Belfort, the infamous penny-stock broker formerly known as the "Wolf of Wall Street," has urged investors to dismiss the current craze of Initial Coin Offerings, calling them the "biggest scam ever." After hitting another record high over the weekend, bitcoin prices were cooling off a bit today. (CNBC)

Fidelity Investments is moving to address long-simmering problems with workplace conduct following allegations of sexual harassment and bullying that led to the ouster of some high-profile employees at the mutual-fund giant. (WSJ)

Last year, Target's (TGT) poor holiday sales led the company to reevaluate its strategy. This year, the discount retailer is relying on a line of home decor from Chip and Joanna Gaines, founders of the Magnolia and stars of their HGTV show "Fixer Upper," to draw shoppers and boost sales. (CNBC)