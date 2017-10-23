This entrepreneur found sweet success in the luxury candy business

Maayan Zilberman oozes style. Top to bottom, her look is thoughtful, cool and sexy. So it's no great surprise to find she's a former lingerie designer. The fashionista and serial entrepreneur also has been making candy — yes candy — with a stylish twist.

Zilberman, 38, is the brains behind New York-based Sweet Saba, a luxury candy line launched in November 2015. Her avant-garde collection includes edible versions of candy lipsticks, sunglasses, mix tapes and records that include hand-painted details. She also produces sugar crystal candy that looks like glass statues, which are handmade, with flavors including champagne and ginger.

The only problem? The yummy treats just might be too beautiful to eat.

"The way I approach candy is more from an artistic perspective," she said. "It's for grown-ups. I'm asking customers to take a moment to think about what it looks like, what it might taste like and what the experience might be."

Prices range from $5 into the thousands for custom orders.