Cramer Remix: Signs that hot money is no longer flooding into the market 1 Hour Ago | 01:02

As Dow components 3M and Caterpillar brought the average to a record high on Tuesday, CNBC's Jim Cramer explained why the stock market has been experiencing so many rotations.

"This market's all about rotations and it's been all about rotations for ages," the "Mad Money" host said. "There's just not enough new money coming into the equity markets to drive up everything at once; the cash just migrates from one group to the next, funneled into specific sectors by the increasing dominance of ETFs."

As a result of ETF-ization and an improving global economy, investors shed their shares of drug companies like Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly, for industrials like 3M and Caterpillar on Tuesday.

To explain the seemingly rash action, Cramer ticked down the four factors that caused money to flock to the industrial stocks.