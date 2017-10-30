Halloween's big spenders are millennials

The scariest thing about Halloween may be the unintentional expenses.

Between costumes, decorations and, of course, candy, the average American will be shelling out $169.81, according to a recent poll by LendEDU.

Costume purchases made up almost half of that, with partygoers spending just over $70 on their disguises, LendEDU said. More than $60 will be spent on treats and a little less than $40 on decorations, including the prerequisite jack-o-lantern.

Altogether, the total amount spent on the spooky season is forecast to reach a record high of $9.1 billion, with 179 million Americans planning to partake in Halloween festivities, up from 171 million in 2016, according to the National Retail Federation.

That survey also found that a record number of adults, or 48 percent, plan to dress in a costume this year. (Pets are also getting in on the action.)

Millennials, in particular, are outspending other generations by about 2-to-1, according to a separate survey by CIT Bank.