Lockheed Martin invests millions in defense start-ups to fast-track R&D

Take Lockheed Martin's investment in Terran Orbital this summer as just one example. On the defense side, there are missions in space that can be achieved by launching several smaller, cheaper satellites instead of one big satellite. Once those smaller satellites are positioned in orbit, they can transmit images with good-enough resolution to indicate that maybe an existing, high-resolution satellite should be pointed in a certain direction. This type of "tipping and cuing" is valuable for the Pentagon when it comes to intelligence and surveillance.

"That's finally at the point where it will become possible. But without all these innovations in small satellites, that would have been a dream," said Moran.

Moran's small satellite example underscores why it's valuable for contractors to enter into more investment partnerships with the commercial start-up sector. It's often the case that smaller companies, operating on lean start-up principles, are able to move rapidly, test out new technologies, and scale them up at a substantially lower price point that it would cost a large defense contractor. Right now, for instance, there are more opportunities in the commercial sector for self-driving cars — but that doesn't mean advances in autonomous technology aren't things the U.S. defense industry also wants a piece of.

"The reason the private sector is moving faster is because the total adjustable market is huge," said Maynard Holliday, a senior engineer and analyst at the RAND Corporation. "It used to be flipped — the government, the Department of Defense, was the big customer."

As a result, the U.S. government has also stepped up its investments. In 2015 the Defense Innovation Unit Experimental, or DIUx, was founded. It's a government entity that makes capital investments to commercial companies working in areas that have direct applications to Department of Defense problems.

As for Lockheed Martin Ventures, Moran said more investments are planned, especially in the areas that the Department of Defense is most interested in: artificial intelligence, autonomy, cybersecurity and space.

"The government has known for quite a long time that interesting things happen out in the commercial space," said Moran. "It's part of the government's realization that things are happening at a high rate of speed and that we need to play in that space."