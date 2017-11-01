Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: FB, TSLA, GPRO & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Tesla shares fell nearly 5 percent in extended trading after the company posted mixed quarterly results. The automaker reported a bigger-than-expected loss per share of $2.92 but higher-than-expected revenue of $2.98 billion.

GoPro's stock tumbled more than 10 percent after hours. The company posted higher earnings for than Wall Street expected, but reported weaker-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter.

Facebook's stock declined more than 1 percent in the extended session after the company's third quarter earnings significantly beat analysts' expectations. The social media giant reported surging sales of digital ads, more active users than expected and accelerated revenue. However, Facebook issued a warning on security costs. The company has been under fire for selling ads to Russia-affiliated groups ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Shares of Shake Shack climbed more than 2 percent in extended trading after the company posted third quarter earnings and revenue slightly higher than Wall Street's expectations.

FireEye's stock dropped nearly 13 percent in extended trading after the cybersecurity company posted an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share for the third quarter. At one point, the stock plunged as much as 15 percent.

Yelp shares fell more than 6 percent in the extended session after the company cut its full-year guidance.

Shares of Under Armour slid slightly after the bell. The sportswear company announced that its chief marketing officer and the head of its women's business would leave as Under Armour continues to grapple with declining sales.