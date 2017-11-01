Wall Street seeks to continue win streak as new month begins

At least eight people are dead and 11 are seriously injured after a man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial. New York's mayor called it "a particularly cowardly act of terror." (AP)



Authorities have identified a suspect in the New York City terrorist attack as 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, NBC News has learned. After being shot in the abdomen by police, the suspect is currently at a hospital, where he refused to answer an initial round of questions.



* In the wake of attack, Trump says he's ordered increased 'Extreme Vetting' (CNBC)

* Exuberant and defiant, New Yorkers flock to Halloween parade despite attack (Reuters)

House Republicans will delay the release of their tax bill until tomorrow amid disagreement on the details of the plan. The release of the bill had been slated for today, and President Donald Trump has touted it as "the biggest tax event in the history of our country." (CNBC)



* Trump tax plan has lackluster public support, poll says (CNBC)

George Papadopoulos, the obscure Trump campaign advisor who plead guilty to lying to FBI agents, has reportedly claimed campaign officials agreed to a pre-election meeting with Russia. (Bloomberg)



* Former Trump campaign adviser denies encouraging aide on Russia dealings (Reuters)

The United States is quietly pursuing direct diplomacy with North Korea, a senior State Department official told Reuters, despite President Trump's public assertion that such talks are a waste of time and has exchanged insults with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



* Trump will not visit the Korean demilitarized zone during his trip to the region (CNBC)

Unauthorized drones are flying an average of twice a day above critical military infrastructure just 4 miles from the White House, according to a new study from drone-detection start-up Dedrone and the Department of Defense.

House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2018. The 60-year-old Republican from Texas said he wanted to spend more time with his family and has "already stayed far longer than I had originally planned." (CNBC)

Wal-Mart (WMT) is gearing up for the holiday season with plans to invest even more in the in-store shopping experience. The big-box retailer plans to hold more than 20,000 parties (yes, parties) at its stores over the next two months. (CNBC)

Facebook, Twitter, and Google executives go back to Capitol Hill today for the second day of hearings on Russian online ad buying aimed at influencing the 2016 presidential election. Before senators on Tuesday, Facebook pledged to double the number of people working on issues related to safety and security. (CNBC)

Microsoft is working on an artificial intelligence chip for its next generation HoloLens headset. And the U.S. technology giant could take it to other products in its hardware range, Panos Panay, corporate vice president of devices at Microsoft, told CNBC.

Grail, the cancer detection start-up backed by tech giants Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN), is already seeking new funding, mere months after it closed a $900 million round in March. The company had previously raised $100 million in 2016. (CNBC)

HP, maker of printers and personal computers, said today it completed its purchase of Samsung Electronics' printer business in a deal valued at $1.05 billion. (CNBC)