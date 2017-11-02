Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: AAPL, SBUX & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Apple's stock climbed 3 percent after the bell. The tech behemoth posted fourth quarter results with EPS of $2.07, blowing past Wall Street expectations of $1.87. Its flagship product, the iPhone X, hits stores on Friday and isn't reflected in Thursday's quarterly earnings report.

Starbucks shares tumbled 7 percent in extended trading after the company posted mixed quarterly results. Revenue fell lower than Wall Street expectations, but earnings per share were in-line with expectations. The coffee company also announced it is selling the Tazo tea brand to Unilever and will drive a single tea brand strategy with its super premium tea brand, Teavana.

Shares of Pandora Media dropped more than 8 percent after hours. The internet radio company posted third quarter earnings significantly below analysts' expectations in addition to a decline in active listeners and listener hours.

Activision Blizzard's stock rose nearly 2 percent in extended trading after the company posted higher-than-expected third quarter earnings.

CBS's stock slid nearly 2 percent in the extended session after the company posted mixed third quarter results. The television broadcasting company's revenue came in below Wall Street estimates, but CEO Leslie Moonves remained optimistic, saying it's not feeling affects from cord cutting.

American International Group shares fell more than 3 percent in extended trading after the company posted third quarter earnings. It absorbed one of the insurance industry's single biggest hits from hurricanes.

Shares of Sprint rose more than 5 percent, and shares of T-Mobile jumped nearly 3 percent after hours as The Wall Street Journal reported that the two telecommunications company restarted merger talks.