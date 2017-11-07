Asian indexes to take cues from lackluster US trade; China trade data ahead

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the Korean National Assembly on Wednesday as his five-country tour of Asia rolled on. In Seoul on Tuesday, Trump had called North Korea a "worldwide threat," but toned down his earlier rhetoric on dealing with the hermit state.

Stateside, Senate Republicans are slated to unveil their tax bill, with one senator telling NBC News the proposal would be released on Thursday. It remained unclear what the exact date of the release would be. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had said the plan would be unveiled on Friday, but a spokesman later said that he had misspoken. The draft House tax bill was released last week.

The dollar was a shade firmer in the Tuesday session. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, stood at 94.914 at 6:54 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the yen, the U.S. currency traded at 113.82.