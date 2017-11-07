Asian indexes to take cues from lackluster US trade; China trade data ahead

Markets were quiet in the overnight session, with Wall Street closing narrowly mixed ahead of Asia's Wednesday trading day. Major data due in the day includes the release of China's October trade balance.
The lead up
President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the Korean National Assembly on Wednesday as his five-country tour of Asia rolled on. In Seoul on Tuesday, Trump had called North Korea a "worldwide threat," but toned down his earlier rhetoric on dealing with the hermit state.
Stateside, Senate Republicans are slated to unveil their tax bill, with one senator telling NBC News the proposal would be released on Thursday. It remained unclear what the exact date of the release would be. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had said the plan would be unveiled on Friday, but a spokesman later said that he had misspoken. The draft House tax bill was released last week.
The dollar was a shade firmer in the Tuesday session. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, stood at 94.914 at 6:54 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the yen, the U.S. currency traded at 113.82.
Markets on the move
U.S. markets closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested news that Disney had been in discussions with 21st Century Fox over a deal, although it wasn't certain any agreements would result from that.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 0.04 percent, or 8.81 points, to close at 23,557.23. Other major indexes finished below the flat line: The S&P 500 shed 0.02 percent to end at 2,590.64 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.27 percent to finish at 6,767.78.
In Asia, futures indicated a slightly lower open for Japanese equities a day after the benchmark index closed at a 26-year record high. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were 0.29 percent lower at 22,870 and Osaka futures were 0.43 percent softer at 22,840. The Nikkei 225 closed at 22,937.60 on Tuesday.
Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.21 percent in early trade.
Asian corporates on the earnings calendar on Wednesday include CapitaLand, Nissan, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.
Corporate news
Toyota raised its full-year operating profit estimate to 2 trillion yen on Tuesday. That was an 8 percent increase compared to its previous forecast of 1.85 trillion yen.
Meanwhile, Tencent's China Literature is set to debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Shares of the online e-book platform will trade at 55 Hong Kong dollars ($7.05) apiece.
The commodities trade
Oil prices edged down after climbing to their highest levels since mid-2015 earlier in the week. Brent crude futures slid 0.9 percent to settle at $63.69 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude shed 0.3 percent to settle at $57.20.
Oil had settled 3 percent higher on Monday following a supposed anti-corruption purge in Saudi Arabia and the surprise resignation of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri over the weekend.
What's on tap
Here's the economic calendar for Wednesday (all times in HK/SIN):
- 3:05 p.m.: Bank of Thailand interest rate decision
- 4:00 p.m.: Indonesia September retail sales
- China October balance of trade is due during the day