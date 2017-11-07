It has not been easy keeping up with all the recent news coverage when it comes to health-care reform. To that point, there were seven different plans, a slew of edits tossed out and many more ideas thrown around.

For now, however, health-care reform has been placed on pause. While the House bill is dead, some in the GOP still hope that a successful push for tax reform would set the stage for a return to a renewed health-care effort — possibly one involving more compromise. That decision essentially punts health care down the road until the next budget season, around April, when the GOP can again try to pass it under the special reconciliation rules.

The bottom line is that Obamacare is still the law of the land.

Carolyn McClanahan, a certified financial planner and physician, believes there are some commonsense solutions to fixing the health-care system, and she feels the politicians are actually the problem and not the problem-solvers.

"With the health-care system being so complicated, one of the problems I have is that the politicians are focusing on the wrong things," said McClanahan, founder and director of financial planning at Life Planning Partners. "The No. 1 concern with health care right now is that we have a broken system and we need to fix the system.

"And politicians are unfortunately focusing on how we pay for health care and not focusing on the cost of health care."