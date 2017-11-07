Record highs keep piling up on Wall Street

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, but they do indicate a possible extension of 2017's remarkable run of record highs. The Dow has closed at a record high 57 times this year, with 52 for the S&P 500. (CNBC)

21st Century Fox (FOXA) shares were about 10 percent higher premarket after CNBC reported that it had been holding talks to sell most of the company to Disney (DIS). The talks had taken place over the last few weeks and there is no certainty they will lead to a deal.



Earnings reports out this morning include quarterly numbers from Crocs (CROX), Dean Foods (DF), and Emerson Electric (EMR). After-the-bell reports today include Blue Buffalo (BUFF), Fossil (FOSL), Marriott (MAR), and Match Group (MTCH). (CNBC)

The Labor Department is out with its September JOLTS (Job Opportunities and Labor Turnover) report at 10 a.m. ET, while the Commerce Department issues September consumer credit figures at 3:00 p.m. ET. (CNBC)