Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: ROKU, FOXA, SQ & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Roku shares rocketed more than 26 percent in extended trading after the company posted a narrower loss than Wall Street estimated. The company reported better-than-expected sales in its first earnings report as a public company.

21st Century Fox's stock edged higher after the company posted quarterly revenue that beat expectations, while earnings were in-linewith analyst projections. The company has faced heightened scrutiny by regulators and investors over sexual harassment scandals at its flagship network Fox News.

Shares of Square tumbled as much as 3 percent in after-hours trade despite reporting earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations. The stock set a fresh all-time intraday high on Monday.

e.l.f. Beauty's stock dropped more than 6 percent after the bell following disappointing fourth-quarter revenue guidance, which overshadowed positive third quarter results.

CenturyLink shares fell as much as 10 percent in extended trading after it posted lower-than-expected third quarter earnings. The telecommunications company also lowered its full-year guidance.