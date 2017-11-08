Tech stock rally nothing to do with Trump administration, Intel CEO says

The administration of President Donald Trump has had little to do with the impressive rally in technology stocks, according to the CEO of one of the world's largest computer chipmakers.

"I don't believe, especially when you look at the technology stocks, people look at government or politics as to how they value us," Intel CEO Brian Krzanich told CNBC Tuesday.

Speaking at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Krzanich said investors were more likely to focus on profit and revenue growth instead.

And while Intel's CEO insisted he was a technologist — and not an economist — he said products, growth and the amount of innovation within the sector would continue to support technology stocks "more than anything in politics."