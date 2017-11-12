Boeing is enjoying a healthy lead over rival plane-maker Airbus as the two firms head to the Dubai Airshow.

Boeing's year-to-date orders stand at 605. Meanwhile, Airbus' overall net orders so far this year totaled 288 jetliners. Both figures include for cancelations.

It means for 2017, Boeing has logged 68 percent of new plane orders. Traditionally, the big two aircraft manufacturers split new orders almost equally.

The vast majority of the Boeing orders are for its narrow body 737 model, for which it has inked 442 deals this year. The next most popular plane coming out of the U.S. firm's factory is the 787 Dreamliner, with a total of 96 orders for 2017.

On Thursday, the China Aviation Supplies Holding Company announced an order for 260 narrow-body Boeing jets and 40 wide-bodied planes. This was part of a suite of deals unveiled during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, but it is understood to have been already logged on Boeing's books.

Airbus states it has a current backlog of 6,645 aircraft while Boeing's undelivered order pile sits at 5,651.