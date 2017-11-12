    ×

    Dubai Airshow

    Airbus eyes Dubai as chance to close 2017 order gap with Boeing

    • Boeing has a healthy lead for 2017 commercial plane orders
    • Airbus will hope to ink a contract for new A380s to airline Emirates
    • Both plane-makers have huge delivery backlogs
    A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by United Airlines takes off from Los Angeles International Airport.
    Getty Images
    Boeing is enjoying a healthy lead over rival plane-maker Airbus as the two firms head to the Dubai Airshow.

    Boeing's year-to-date orders stand at 605. Meanwhile, Airbus' overall net orders so far this year totaled 288 jetliners. Both figures include for cancelations.

    It means for 2017, Boeing has logged 68 percent of new plane orders. Traditionally, the big two aircraft manufacturers split new orders almost equally.

    The vast majority of the Boeing orders are for its narrow body 737 model, for which it has inked 442 deals this year. The next most popular plane coming out of the U.S. firm's factory is the 787 Dreamliner, with a total of 96 orders for 2017.

    On Thursday, the China Aviation Supplies Holding Company announced an order for 260 narrow-body Boeing jets and 40 wide-bodied planes. This was part of a suite of deals unveiled during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, but it is understood to have been already logged on Boeing's books.

    Airbus states it has a current backlog of 6,645 aircraft while Boeing's undelivered order pile sits at 5,651.

    GOUSSE Herve | MasterFilms

    At the show, Boeing will showcase its 787-10 Dreamliner and its smaller 737 MAX while Airbus will attempt to entice new buyers with its long-range A350 and smaller A320 NEO.

    All of Airbus' new orders in October came from its A320 family, made up of 23 commercial jets and one CJ320ceo corporate jet.

    The European firm delivered 63 jets in October, including 22 from the A320 NEO line that has been hampered by engine supplier delays.

    It is reported that Airbus will use the Dubai Airshow to announce a deal to sell 30 more A380 superjumbo jets to Dubai's Emirates airline.

