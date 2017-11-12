Tell us what you think: Where will oil finish the year?

Oil has risen more than 8 percent so far this year to trade near its highest levels since 2015.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and Brent have edged up in recent months on investor confidence over the impact of OPEC-led production cuts on diminishing the supply glut in global markets.

Even though data from Baker Hughes showed U.S. drillers added rigs last week, some analysts have revised upward their projections for where prices are headed.

Morgan Stanley raised its forecast for WTI to $56 a barrel from an earlier estimate of $48 for the last quarter of the year in part due to stronger demand for the commodity. Another expert, however, said geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East was "detrimental" to WTI prices in the long term.

West Texas Intermediate crude traded at $56.80 a barrel early on Monday.