It's unclear whether the change would apply only to new second-home purchases, or even whether it will make it into the final version of the tax bill.

Under current law, you can take a deduction for the interest you pay on up to $1 million of mortgage debt (plus $100,000 of home equity), which applies to your first and second homes. The House bill proposes reducing that ceiling of qualifying debt to $500,000.

Additionally, you currently can deduct property taxes on a vacation home (along with other properties), although the House tax bill caps the deduction at $10,000 and the Senate bill eliminates it altogether.

For consumers considering a second-home purchase, those tax breaks can help make a family vacation spot more affordable. Eliminating them would mean the only way to get a tax benefit would be to write off the costs associated with renting your vacation home: including maintenance, upkeep, insurance premiums — and yes, property taxes and mortgage interest.

Basically, different tax rules apply depending on how the property is used.

"It's the same loan, the same payments, the same interest, but you have outsiders using the home," Yun said. "That would make the same mortgage costs deductible."

While it's not necessary to form a legal business entity to rent out your vacation home, there are tax rules that apply to exactly when and how much you can deduct.